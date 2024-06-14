Man Utd make £45m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite while Everton claim he is not for sale

Only this morning it was reported that personal terms had been agreed

Manchester United have made an initial £45m bid for the highly-rated Everton and England centre back Jarrad Branthwaite according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Despite this, Everton are insisting Branthwaite is not for sale although accept that an exceptionally large offer could make them part ways with the 21-year-old.

This morning it was reported that Manchester United had agreed personal terms with Branthwaite according to The Times.

However for a deal to be finalised, the two Premier League clubs will have to come to an agreement on the 21-year-old’s worth with reports suggesting Everton are holding out for a bid around £70m.

United will be conscious of their spending with some reports suggesting will only have a measly budget to play with this Summer.

The Red Devils have been linked to Branthwaite for a few months now after the English defender’s impressive breakout season in the Premier League where he thrived under the mentorship of Sean Dyche.

The Times suggest that United are willing to give The Toffees centre back £150,000 to £160,000 a week in wages.

Although Everton are holding out for a big money move, they will be aware of their current financial situation that will force the club to sell to avoid further points deductions, potentially giving United bargaining leverage.

New Manchester United minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is unlikely to pay over the odds and rates the young defender at £55m according to a recent report.

Branthwaite was unfortunate to narrowly miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 England squad with many fans disgruntled by his omission.

However, Branthwaite might find himself a Manchester United player by the time his compatriots attempt to bring it home in Germany.

The young centre back appeared 41 times for Everton last season, while also enjoyed a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven in the 2022/2023 season where he played 36 times.