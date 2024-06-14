Search icon

Sport

14th Jun 2024

Man Utd make £45m offer for Jarrad Branthwaite while Everton claim he is not for sale

Harry Warner

Jarrad Branthwaite

Only this morning it was reported that personal terms had been agreed

Manchester United have made an initial £45m bid for the highly-rated Everton and England centre back Jarrad Branthwaite according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Despite this, Everton are insisting Branthwaite is not for sale although accept that an exceptionally large offer could make them part ways with the 21-year-old.

This morning it was reported that Manchester United had agreed personal terms with Branthwaite according to The Times.

However for a deal to be finalised, the two Premier League clubs will have to come to an agreement on the 21-year-old’s worth with reports suggesting Everton are holding out for a bid around £70m.

United will be conscious of their spending with some reports suggesting will only have a measly budget to play with this Summer.

The Red Devils have been linked to Branthwaite for a few months now after the English defender’s impressive breakout season in the Premier League where he thrived under the mentorship of Sean Dyche.

The Times suggest that United are willing to give The Toffees centre back £150,000 to £160,000 a week in wages.

Although Everton are holding out for a big money move, they will be aware of their current financial situation that will force the club to sell to avoid further points deductions, potentially giving United bargaining leverage.

New Manchester United minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is unlikely to pay over the odds and rates the young defender at £55m according to a recent report.

Branthwaite was unfortunate to narrowly miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 England squad with many fans disgruntled by his omission.

However, Branthwaite might find himself a Manchester United player by the time his compatriots attempt to bring it home in Germany.

The young centre back appeared 41 times for Everton last season, while also enjoyed a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven in the 2022/2023 season where he played 36 times.

Topics:

Everton,Football,Jarrad Branthwaite,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag handed measly transfer budget for next season

By Callum Boyle

Every Scotland and England fixture at Euro 2024 and how you can watch them

euro 2024

Every Scotland and England fixture at Euro 2024 and how you can watch them

By Harry Warner

Scotland fan completes walk from Glasgow to Munich in time for opening game

euro 2024

Scotland fan completes walk from Glasgow to Munich in time for opening game

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

euro 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

By Harry Warner

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

By Jacob Entwistle

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

euro 2024

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

euro 2024

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 403

By Charlie Herbert

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

Gareth Southgate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is ‘ready to start’ in midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

Anthology

Netflix adds ‘mind-bending’ new sci-fi show earning Black Mirror comparisons

By Stephen Porzio

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

euro 2024

Berlin fan zone closed after police discover suspect package

By Callum Boyle

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

Disney

Disney+ adds crime drama series based on shocking true story

By Stephen Porzio

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Gary Oldman

A phenomenal spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd players mocked Erik ten Hag behind his back while pretending to be ‘buzzing bees’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

Scotland fans crash wedding as German couple didn’t realise they booked the same day as Euro 2024 opener

By Jacob Entwistle

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

Entertainment

Stephen King says he was wrong about Netflix horror film that has ‘amazing’ ending

By Harry Warner

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

galaxy

Mysterious radio signals are coming from galaxies like our own, says study

By Ryan Price

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

Entertainment

Magic Mike actor claims he didn’t get Superman role because he’s gay

By Ryan Price

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

confectionary

People are only just discovering they’ve been opening Haribo packets wrong

By Ryan Price

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

euro 2024

Scotland fans injured in major crash after ‘forgetting Germany drive on the right’

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories