Cristiano Ronaldo set to end year as top scorer for 2023

Ronaldo will take the crown for the fifth time in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end the year as the world’s leading goalscorer for the fifth time in his career.

Ronaldo netted his 54th goal of the calendar year in Al Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

His goal takes him ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, both on 52, who won’t play until the new year due to the ongoing winter breaks in their leagues.

The 38-year-old scored twice at the weekend and now looks set to take the crown.

CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS 873RD CAREER GOAL 🤯



THE GREATEST PLAYER EVER 🐐pic.twitter.com/1pzrBZWkgb — fan (@NoodleHairCR7) December 30, 2023

One other player who could’ve ran Ronaldo close was Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is on 50 goals for the year but has missed the last four games due to a foot injury and won’t play until the new year.

Reflecting on the year, Ronaldo told EuroFoot: “It was a good year for me.

“I scored many goals and helped the team a lot (at Al Nassr and the national team), so I’m really proud. Next year, I’ll try to do it again.”

Ronaldo will celebrate his 39th birthday in February however the forward has shown no signs of planning to slow down both at club and international level.

