Search icon

Football

31st Dec 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo set to end year as top scorer for 2023

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo will take the crown for the fifth time in his career

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to end the year as the world’s leading goalscorer for the fifth time in his career.

Ronaldo netted his 54th goal of the calendar year in Al Nassr’s 4-1 win over Al-Taawoun on Saturday.

His goal takes him ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, both on 52, who won’t play until the new year due to the ongoing winter breaks in their leagues.

The 38-year-old scored twice at the weekend and now looks set to take the crown.

One other player who could’ve ran Ronaldo close was Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is on 50 goals for the year but has missed the last four games due to a foot injury and won’t play until the new year.

Reflecting on the year, Ronaldo told EuroFoot: “It was a good year for me.

“I scored many goals and helped the team a lot (at Al Nassr and the national team), so I’m really proud. Next year, I’ll try to do it again.”

Ronaldo will celebrate his 39th birthday in February however the forward has shown no signs of planning to slow down both at club and international level.

Related links:

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Gary Neville rips into Man United over ‘worrying’ Antony decision

Antony

Gary Neville rips into Man United over ‘worrying’ Antony decision

By Callum Boyle

The reason footballers cut holes in their socks before matches

Football

The reason footballers cut holes in their socks before matches

By Callum Boyle

Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

Football

Premier League star ‘faces police investigation after calling apartment block concierge the N-word twice

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir leave pitch over alleged racist abuse of Istanbul coach

Football

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir leave pitch over alleged racist abuse of Istanbul coach

By Wil Jones

Pep Guardiola leaves Leroy Sane out of Man City squad over ‘attitude’ concerns

Leroy Sane

Pep Guardiola leaves Leroy Sane out of Man City squad over ‘attitude’ concerns

By Simon Lloyd

Gareth Bale laughs at Eden Hazard after he’s told to sit on the bench despite warming up

Eden Hazard

Gareth Bale laughs at Eden Hazard after he’s told to sit on the bench despite warming up

By Daniel Brown

Paul Pogba admits playing for Real Madrid is ‘a dream’

Football

Paul Pogba admits playing for Real Madrid is ‘a dream’

By Reuben Pinder

Owen Hargreaves’ story about Alex Ferguson’s envelope really captures the Scot’s managerial genius

Alex Ferguson

Owen Hargreaves’ story about Alex Ferguson’s envelope really captures the Scot’s managerial genius

By Matthew Gault

Premier League flops of the decade – a combined XI

Football

Premier League flops of the decade – a combined XI

By Reuben Pinder

‘Suicide pod’ approved for use in Switzerland is completely legal

‘Suicide pod’ approved for use in Switzerland is completely legal

By JOE

Man who ‘spent £10,000 trying to become a dog’ attempts agility course with surprising results

Man who ‘spent £10,000 trying to become a dog’ attempts agility course with surprising results

By JOE

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 9

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 9

By Charlie Herbert

Baba Vanga has made some horrifying predictions for 2024

baba vanga

Baba Vanga has made some horrifying predictions for 2024

By JOE

Alastair Stewart says wife has to dress him in heartbreaking dementia update

Alastair Stewart says wife has to dress him in heartbreaking dementia update

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

Gary Anderson stands up for Luke Littler after newspaper picture controversy

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Steve Cotterill readmitted to hospital with Covid-pneumonia

Football

Steve Cotterill readmitted to hospital with Covid-pneumonia

By Simon Lloyd

Storm Eunice sends church spire toppling in Somerset

Danger

Storm Eunice sends church spire toppling in Somerset

By Danny Jones

What Wayne Rooney said that made Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo

What Wayne Rooney said that made Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at former teammate

By Callum Boyle

Tom Dele-Bashiru fined after skipping £100 train fare, despite four-figure weekly wage

Football

Tom Dele-Bashiru fined after skipping £100 train fare, despite four-figure weekly wage

By Daniel Brown

WWE pays tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper with emotional video

feature-homepage

WWE pays tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper with emotional video

By Tom Victor

Luke Shaw is set to return to action before the end of the season

England

Luke Shaw is set to return to action before the end of the season

By JOE

Load more stories