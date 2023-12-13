Search icon

13th Dec 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo

Bring it on

Cristiano Ronaldo will play a “significant role” in helping to enhance a new free-to-play football game that will rival EA FC.

Last year, it was confirmed that UFL revealed they would be launching the game in which the online servers would only enable players to go up against opponents of a similar skill level.

IGN report that “fair to play” online divisions will be linked by promotions and seasons will take place over a full year. At the end of that year, a single player will be crowned UFL champion.

Strikerz Inc, the publishers behind the game, have revealed that Ronaldo has become an investor in the upcoming games.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is part of a group of investors who have committed to paying more than £30m into developing the new title.

Ronaldo will also play a role in developing the standard of the game.

Speaking about partnering with UFL, Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this project as UFL can become the new breed in football gaming.”

Eugene Nashilov, who is the CEO of Strikerz Inc, added: ““Having Cristiano Ronaldo join us as a partner and investor is a significant step forward and an endorsement of our vision to create the leading game for football fans in the world.

“UFL is committed to innovation, technology and entertainment and we see significant potential to do things differently in the gaming industry.

“This is an ambition shared by Cristiano and we are excited to be working together, while continuing to engage with future investors, to create a game that fills a gap in the football gaming market by unifying a rich gaming experience with continuous progress and a fair approach.”

