Romelu Lukaku sent off for tackle so bad it broke opponent’s sock

Romelu Lukaku was shown a straight red card for Roma in their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina which left Jose Mourinho so angry that he refused to speak to the media after the game.

Lukaku went from hero to zero after opening the scoring five minutes in with a diving header off the back of Paulo Dybala’s inch-perfect cross.

Roma actually ended the game with nine men after Nicola Zalewski was the first to be shown a red, which was promptly followed by Fiorentina equalising two minutes later when Lucas Martinez Quarta headed in a cross.

With only three minutes left to play, Lukaku flew into a sliding tackle on Fiorentina’s Christian Kouame and was shown a straight red.

Footage showed that the Belgian’s follow through ripped the sock of Kouame which left Mourinho’s side two players down.

Mourinho was left fuming with many of the decisions given throughout the game and both he and the players opted to not speak to the media.

The result leaves the giallorossi fourth in Serie A, trailing AC Milan in third by four points and the league leaders, Inter Milan, by 13.

Fiorentina also had a man sent off in stoppage time after Nikola Milenkovic was dismissed.

After the game, Vincenzo Italiano told DAZN: “They were only down to nine for a few minutes. Our whole second half was extraordinary, we tried in every way to get it back on track after taking the wrong initial approach, which Roma made the most of.”

