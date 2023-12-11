Search icon

Football

11th Dec 2023

Romelu Lukaku sent off for tackle so bad it broke opponent’s sock

Callum Boyle

Romelu Lukaku

Jose Mourinho was not happy

Romelu Lukaku was shown a straight red card for Roma in their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina which left Jose Mourinho so angry that he refused to speak to the media after the game.

Lukaku went from hero to zero after opening the scoring five minutes in with a diving header off the back of Paulo Dybala’s inch-perfect cross.

Roma actually ended the game with nine men after Nicola Zalewski was the first to be shown a red, which was promptly followed by Fiorentina equalising two minutes later when Lucas Martinez Quarta headed in a cross.

With only three minutes left to play, Lukaku flew into a sliding tackle on Fiorentina’s Christian Kouame and was shown a straight red.

Footage showed that the Belgian’s follow through ripped the sock of Kouame which left Mourinho’s side two players down.

Mourinho was left fuming with many of the decisions given throughout the game and both he and the players opted to not speak to the media.

The result leaves the giallorossi fourth in Serie A, trailing AC Milan in third by four points and the league leaders, Inter Milan, by 13. 

Fiorentina also had a man sent off in stoppage time after Nikola Milenkovic was dismissed.

After the game, Vincenzo Italiano told DAZN: “They were only down to nine for a few minutes. Our whole second half was extraordinary, we tried in every way to get it back on track after taking the wrong initial approach, which Roma made the most of.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jose Mourinho,Roma,Romelu Lukaku,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

Chelsea

Chelsea are the worst team of 2023

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial set to leave Man United for free

By Callum Boyle

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

Anel Ahmedhodzic

Anel Ahmedhodzic became first player in seven years to not wear rainbow armband

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Newcastle’s £305m Saudi takeover faces fresh scrutiny

Football

Newcastle’s £305m Saudi takeover faces fresh scrutiny

By Callum Boyle

‘Operational failures to blame’, not Liverpool fans, for Champions League final chaos

Champions League final

‘Operational failures to blame’, not Liverpool fans, for Champions League final chaos

By Callum Boyle

Paul Pogba praises Alexis Sánchez and Michael Carrick for helping to improve his end product

Alexis Sanchez

Paul Pogba praises Alexis Sánchez and Michael Carrick for helping to improve his end product

By Reuben Pinder

Man City could sign Barcelona midfielder in Ferran Torres swap deal

Barcelona

Man City could sign Barcelona midfielder in Ferran Torres swap deal

By Callum Boyle

QUIZ: Can you name all 22 starters from the 2005 Champions League final?

AC Milan

QUIZ: Can you name all 22 starters from the 2005 Champions League final?

By Reuben Pinder

The foolproof Christmas present guide for the football fan in your life

Christmas

The foolproof Christmas present guide for the football fan in your life

By Wayne Farry

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

‘People say I look like Mariah Carey with makeup on’

By Joseph Loftus

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas Day in parts of the UK

Christmas

Met Office says there’s a chance of snow on Christmas Day in parts of the UK

By Charlie Herbert

Hunt launched for couple and baby ‘sleeping rough’ as tent found with cot inside

Hunt launched for couple and baby ‘sleeping rough’ as tent found with cot inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

I'm A Celeb

Ian Hislop turned down I’m A Celebrity this year because he didn’t want to live with Nigel Farage

By Charlie Herbert

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celeb

Why Sam Thompson won’t receive a cash prize despite winning I’m A Celebrity

By Charlie Herbert

Fans work out what Nigel Farage was told by I’m A Celeb producer after coming third

I'm A Celeb

Fans work out what Nigel Farage was told by I’m A Celeb producer after coming third

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Manchester United fans were very intrigued by Jose Mourinho’s slip of the tongue

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United fans were very intrigued by Jose Mourinho’s slip of the tongue

By Darragh Murphy

Hilarious linesman psyches himself up for Spurs vs Man United like he’s about to fight Anthony Joshua

Manchester United

Hilarious linesman psyches himself up for Spurs vs Man United like he’s about to fight Anthony Joshua

By Nooruddean Choudry

‘Gordon, Gino And Fred’ to come to an end after this season

culture

‘Gordon, Gino And Fred’ to come to an end after this season

By Kieran Galpin

British billionaire among five still missing on Titanic submarine

Atlantic Ocean

British billionaire among five still missing on Titanic submarine

By Steve Hopkins

Taliban warns Britain and US to get out of Afghanistan by August 31

Afghanistan

Taliban warns Britain and US to get out of Afghanistan by August 31

By Danny Jones

Pearl Jam join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we’ve ranked the 5 best tracks from the superb Ten

Music

Pearl Jam join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, we’ve ranked the 5 best tracks from the superb Ten

By Paul Moore

Load more stories