That stinks

Barcelona have banned their players from showering at the club’s stadium and training facilities for the foreseeable future.

While the Nou Camp gets a revamp, La Blaugrana are planning their home games at the 54,367-capacity Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The ground, based in Catalonia, has enabled Barça to stay local but that in itself is causing problems.

Catalonia is currently in the midst of a long-term drought, Reuters claiming that rainfall in Spain since September 2022 has been around 17 per cent below the 30-year average.

In order to minimise the use of water, the Catalan government are taking steps that include a ‘pre-emergency phase’.

Local authorities have confirmed that water bills will rise in the city and that the permitted ewater consumption has dropped from 230 litres a day to 210. They’ve even warned that some water may have to be shipped in.

As a result of the ongoing crisis, Barcelona’s first team have been told not to their stadium or training facilities due to the need to preserve water and have been warned that they would have to compensate themselves if they continue using it at the same rate.

Minister of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda, David Mascort told Spanish radio station Cadena SAR: “What Barca has to do is compensate for the water it uses with irrigation and save with showers. Whether in Montjuic [home stadium] or in the Ciutat Esportiva [training facility].

“All these equipment consume a lot of water and have the obligation to reduce their compensation.

“If they [Barca] want to continue watering the fields, they will have to compensate even more for what they consume.”

