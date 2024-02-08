Search icon

News

08th Feb 2024

Why winning the Carabao Cup could be a disaster for Chelsea

Callum Boyle

Chelsea

I’ve won but at what cost?

Winning a trophy is usually a momentous occasion for a club and its fans however when it comes to Chelsea lifting the Carabao Cup could result in some difficulties that may affect them in the transfer market.

Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on February 25 at Wembley as they look to salvage their poor season by winning a trophy during Mauricio Pochettino’s first year in charge.

If they win, they will also be rewarded with a place in the UEFA Conference League, which may come in handy given that they are sitting in 11th and don’t look like they stand a chance of finishing in a European place.

But qualifying for the competition could cause problems in a few areas.

Chelsea

The implications Chelsea could face

Qualifying for the Conference League means that Chelsea could earn up to £15m in prize money should they go all the way but according to the Daily Mirror, new Financial Fair Play rules brought in will restrict the Blues’ spending.

Clubs will only be allowed to spend a maximum of 80 per cent of their revenue.

Since Chelsea spend around £360m on wages and are set to record revenues less than £450m for the next two seasons, they would only be able to spend £10m – leaving Chelsea with little to help them add to their squad.

On the off chance they miraculously qualify for the Champions League they would have far more money to spend but one look at the table and Chelsea’s recent form would suggest that the likelihood of that happening is not very likely.

Chelsea

How would this affect Chelsea in the transfer market?

There’s no hiding from the fact that Chelsea want to do business in the summer.

Most importantly, they want to find a striker who is capable of consistently scoring and can be a match winner when needed.

Victor Osimhen is one of their main targets but it’s safe to say that a £10m bid won’t suffice for Napoli.

Pochettino has a lot of players on his books and it’s expected that they will try and move a few on from Stamford Bridge. Clearing the deadwood out and getting respectable fees will be the only way to boost their budget.

That may prove to be easier said than done however given that a large amount of the squad are on contracts of three years and longer, as well as extremely bloated wages, which they will also want at prospective new clubs.

Related links:

Topics:

Carabao Cup,Chelsea,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Football

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

Entertainment

KSI forced to end first live stream in 10 years after one hour

By Callum Boyle

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

Football

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

By Nina McLaughlin

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

Ireland

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

By Simon Kelly

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

Cars

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

By Charlie Herbert

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2

Netflix

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2

By Stephen Porzio

Prince Harry returns to Los Angeles after spending just 25 hours in the UK

Royal Family

Prince Harry returns to Los Angeles after spending just 25 hours in the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy’s son cast in upcoming film alongside big Hollywood names

By Simon Kelly

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

air fryer

Martin Lewis issues warning over using air fryer instead of ovens to cook food

By JOE

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

nose

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

By Callum Boyle

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

Evil Dead

Remake of horror movie so brutal it was once banned is now streaming on Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Gold and Silver remakes to ‘arrive on Switch’

By Charlie Herbert

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

Man spends eight years making 23ft matchstick Eiffel Tower before it’s rejected by Guinness World Records

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

Ireland

There will be united Ireland referendum by 2030, says Sinn Fein leader

By Simon Kelly

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

Cars

Martin Lewis warning to drivers causes 262,500 to come forward for cash payout

By Charlie Herbert

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

Police urge people to call them if they see clear roof during snowy weather

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2

Netflix

Netflix’s most-watched show of 2023 has already started filming season 2

By Stephen Porzio

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

Belle Silva

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Prince Harry returns to Los Angeles after spending just 25 hours in the UK

Royal Family

Prince Harry returns to Los Angeles after spending just 25 hours in the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories