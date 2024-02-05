Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Poch’s future is on the line

Chelsea have already sounded out their replacement for the under-fire Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues were beaten 4-2 by Wolves on Sunday in another miserable afternoon that saw the two-time European champions drop to 11th in the Premier League.

Boos rang round Stamford Bridge at full time as fans called for Pochettino to lose his job and if reports are to be believed, the club’s ownership are already planning for life without him.

Pochettino was appointed in the summer and spent big money on the likes of Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi.

According to Sport Zone, the west London club have identified Xabi Alonso as the man to replace the Argentinian.

Alonso move unlikely

Alonso has worked wonders at Bayer Leverkusen and has the German side top of the Bundesliga and are the only team in Europe yet to lose a game in all competitions all season.

A move for the Spaniard does seem unlikely though given his links to Liverpool.

Since Jurgen Klopp confirmed he would Liverpool at the end of the season, Alonso has emerged as the frontrunner to take the reins but no official approach has been made so far.

Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be keeping tabs on Alonso and could replace Thomas Tuchel with the former midfielder.

Despite the speculation around his future, Alonso insisted his full focus is on Leverkusen.

Speaking to Sky Sports last month: “To be honest I am not in this moment thinking about the next step. I am thinking about where I am right now and I think I am in a great place which I enjoy.

“I’m going to be happy if we play well and deserve to win. What’s going to happen in the future… I don’t know and I don’t really care at the moment.”

