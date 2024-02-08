Search icon

Football

08th Feb 2024

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

Callum Boyle

Belle Silva

Belle Silva called out the club after their defeat to Wolves on Sunday

Belle Silva, the wife of Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, has apologised for posting a tweet in which she appeared to call for Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking.

After their 10th defeat of the season to Wolves last weekend, Belle posted on X: “It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late.”

Pochettino confirmed he had spoken to Silva since his wife’s comments.

But in a new post on Wednesday, Belle apologised for her “outburst” online. “I’m sorry that my personal outburst as a passionate Chelsea fan has caused such an impact,” she said.

“I’m passionate about the team, I thrive on victories and I’m saddened by defeats.

“We all want the same thing, a winning team, come on Chelsea.”

Chelsea get much-needed confidence boost with win at Aston Villa

Pressure has been mounting on Pochettino after back-to-back heavy defeats however the Blues recovered in style in their FA Cup fourth round replay against Aston Villa.

Chelsea were 3-1 winners on the night as goals from Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson put the west London side two goals to the good come half time.

Enzo Fernandez, who is reportledy open to leaving Stamford Bridge in the summer, scored the pick of the bunch with a sublime free-kick early into the second half to make sure of the win.

They will face Leeds United in the fifth round.

