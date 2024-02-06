Search icon

06th Feb 2024

Netflix has quietly added 15 huge movies to its library

Stephen Porzio

Tired of trawling through Netflix looking for something good to watch? Well, here’s a handy guide for the streamer’s major movie additions over the past few weeks.

Netflix movie additions

Ambulance

Michael Bay (Bad Boys, The Rock) directs Jake Gyllenhaal in this movie we recently called one of the best action films of the decade.

Badland Hunters

Marvel star Don Lee (Eternals) stars in this action-packed South Korean apocalyptic thriller.

Brian Banks

In this biographical drama, an American footballer (Aldis Hodge) sees his career halted after being sent to prison for a crime he did not commit.

Dark Waters

An incredible 2019 legal thriller based on true events, Dark Waters revolves around a corporate defence attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who takes on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company on behalf of a family friend and farmer (Bill Camp) who claims his cows are being poisoned.

Deep Fear

In this aquatic thriller, several people find themselves the target of a shark “high on cocaine”.

The Favourite

Set in 18th-century Britain, this black comedy/drama from the director of the currently in cinemas Poor Things focuses on the rivalry between two cousins (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz).

This is as they compete to become the court favourite of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning performance).

Ghostbusters

The original ’80s classic comedy.

The Guilt Trip

This comedy sees Barbra Streisand and Seth Rogen play a mother and son who embark on a road-trip.

Haunt

In this horror Netflix users have called “anxiety-inducing”, a group of friends visit an extreme haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears.

The Interview

Seth Rogen stars again, this time in this extremely controversial comedy as a TV producer who becomes embroiled in an international assassination plot.

The Kitchen

In this very solid sci-fi drama, a man (Top Boy’s Kane Robinson) and young boy (Jedaiah Bannerman) try to survive in a dystopian London where the divide between the rich and poor has widened significantly.

The Lost City

After a writer of romantic adventure fiction (Sandra Bullock) is kidnapped, her cover model (Channing Tatum) who has long harboured a crush for her arranges a rescue mission.

very funny comedy with a great extended cameo from Brad Pitt.

Orion and the Dark

Written by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), this animation tells a story of a young boy named Orion (Jacob Tremblay) who finds everything scary – especially the dark.

However, the kid soon finds himself whisked onto a whirlwind adventure that might just cure him of his adolescent fears.

Snatch

Ahead of Guy Ritchie’s TV version of The Gentlemen, why not revisit his 2000 crime comedy classic?

Welcome to the Punch

Last but certainly not least, this excellent underseen crime thriller sees a notorious criminal (Mark Strong) forced to return to London, giving an obsessed detective (James McAvoy) one last chance to take him down.

