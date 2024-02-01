Search icon

01st Feb 2024

Netflix has just added tense thriller movie about a shark ‘high on cocaine’

Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added tense thriller movie about a shark 'high on cocaine'

It is already rocketing up the Netflix charts

Netflix has just added Deep Fear, a thriller movie revolving around a shark “high on cocaine”.

Set in the Caribbean, the film revolves around Naomi (Mădălina Diana Ghenea, House of Gucci), an accomplished round-the-world yachtswoman, who sets out on a solo trip to meet her boyfriend (Ed Westwick) in Grenada.

Her tranquil three-day sail takes an unexpected turn, however, when she responds to a distress signal to aid a sinking vessel where she finds survivors clinging to the shattered remains of a boat.

It soon transpires that the survivors (played by John-Paul Pace, Macarena Gomez and Stany Coppet) are savage drug traffickers who force Naomi to dive down into the hull of the sunken wreck to retrieve 350 kilos of cocaine.

“The plan is thwarted when Naomi finds herself surrounded by a frenzy of great white sharks — lured by the dead bodies in the wreck,” the plot synopsis reads.

“In a tense and deadly undersea attack, Naomi must use her wits, skills and determination to survive both the narcos and one of nature’s most awesome apex predators.”

In the trailer for Deep Fear, which can be watched below, a shark can be seen ripping into the cocaine kilos as a character notes with disbelief: “The shark is high on cocaine.”

Released in limited cinemas in the UK last October – in the wake of the similarly premised Cocaine Bear – the aquatic thriller is now available to stream on Netflix.

And though it appears to have earned a mixed reaction from audiences and critics, it is currently sitting at number one on the Netflix movie chart in UK at the time of writing – ahead Michael Bay’s action flick Ambulance.

You can see some viewers’ positive reactions to Deep Fear on Twitter right here:

Deep Fear is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

