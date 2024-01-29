Search icon

Netflix has just added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Stephen Porzio

Directed by one of the action movie kings, it’s basically a cross between Heat and Speed.

Netflix has just added Ambulance, one of the best action movies of the decade so far, to its library.

Directed by action filmmaking legend Michael Bay (Bad Boys, The Rock), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections). He plays Will, a former U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran living in Los Angeles in desperate need of thousands of dollars to pay for surgery for his wife (Moses Ingram).

As such, he goes to his adoptive brother and longtime criminal, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, the upcoming Road House remake), to ask for money, who winds up talking Will into taking part in a massive bank heist.

However, the robbery winds up going sideways and the brothers get caught in a shootout with police.

In order to flee from the scene, the pair hijack an ambulance, taking a young EMT paramedic (Eiza González) and an injured cop (Jackson White) hostage.

The majority of the movie is the resulting car chase, with Danny and Will trying desperately to evade the LAPD (fronted by Garret Dillahunt) and the FBI (led by Keir O’Donnell) on their tail.

The trailer for Ambulance, which is now streaming on Netflix

Essentially a cross between Heat and Speed, Ambulance was released in cinemas back in 2022 to quite positive reviews.

Ranking as Michael Bay’s best reviewed directorial effort on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned praise for its high concept premise, its near non-stop action, its great performances and its humour.

You can read some of these glowing reviews Ambulance received right here:

Associated Press: “González keeps the antic Ambulance grounded. But more than anyone, Gyllenhaal, as a cheerful, nearly unhinged thief in a cashmere turtleneck, is having a grand time. He’s the manic engine driving Ambulance.”

Chicago Reader: “It’s easily Bay’s best work in several years, refusing to slow down its frenetic pace for even a moment.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “After endless mugs of freeze-dried decaf, Ambulance is the real-deal triple espresso.”

Now Toronto: “Jake Gyllenhaal gives a jacked up, wildly charming and hilarious performance as if he’s trying to level up for Michael Bay, the maestro of mayhem. Theirs is a perfectly unhinged marriage.”

Vulture: “This is exactly the kind of ridiculousness I can get behind.”

Ambulance is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now. You can also check out JOE’s interview with Abdul-Mateen and Gyllenhaal right here:

