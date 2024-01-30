Search icon

Entertainment

30th Jan 2024

’11/10′ heist thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal is taking Netflix by storm

Stephen Porzio

Directed by one of the action movie kings, it’s basically a cross between Heat and Speed.

Netflix has just added Ambulance, one of the best action movies of the decade so far, to its library.

Directed by action filmmaking legend Michael Bay (Bad Boys, The Rock), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections). He plays Will, a former U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran living in Los Angeles in desperate need of thousands of dollars to pay for surgery for his wife (Moses Ingram).

As such, he goes to his adoptive brother and longtime criminal, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, the upcoming Road House remake), to ask for money, who winds up talking Will into taking part in a massive bank heist.

However, the robbery winds up going sideways and the brothers get caught in a shootout with police.

In order to flee from the scene, the pair hijack an ambulance, taking a young EMT paramedic (Eiza González) and an injured cop (Jackson White) hostage.

The majority of the movie is the resulting car chase, with Danny and Will trying desperately to evade the LAPD (fronted by Garret Dillahunt) and the FBI (led by Keir O’Donnell) on their tail.

Ambulance is now streaming on Netflix

Essentially a cross between Heat and Speed, Ambulance was released in cinemas back in 2022 to quite positive reviews.

Ranking as Michael Bay’s best reviewed directorial effort on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned praise for its high concept premise, its near non-stop action, its great performances and its humour.

You can read some of these glowing reviews Ambulance received right here:

Associated Press: “González keeps the antic Ambulance grounded. But more than anyone, Gyllenhaal, as a cheerful, nearly unhinged thief in a cashmere turtleneck, is having a grand time. He’s the manic engine driving Ambulance.”

Chicago Reader: “It’s easily Bay’s best work in several years, refusing to slow down its frenetic pace for even a moment.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “After endless mugs of freeze-dried decaf, Ambulance is the real-deal triple espresso.”

Now Toronto: “Jake Gyllenhaal gives a jacked up, wildly charming and hilarious performance as if he’s trying to level up for Michael Bay, the maestro of mayhem. Theirs is a perfectly unhinged marriage.”

Vulture: “This is exactly the kind of ridiculousness I can get behind.”

Ambulance is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now. You can also check out JOE’s interview with Abdul-Mateen and Gyllenhaal right here:

Topics:

Entertainment,Netflix

RELATED ARTICLES

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

DVD

Matt Damon explains why movies these days aren’t as good as they used to be

By Kieran Galpin

Underrated and overlooked Netflix gem receives massive Oscars boost

Movies

Underrated and overlooked Netflix gem receives massive Oscars boost

By Patrick McCarry

Oprah Winfrey reflects on success and is ‘proud she never hurt anyone’

Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey reflects on success and is ‘proud she never hurt anyone’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The hardest quiz on The Simpsons that you’ll ever take (Part One)

Quiz

The hardest quiz on The Simpsons that you’ll ever take (Part One)

By Conor Heneghan

Chiwetel Ejiofor: How we made Children of Men

Children of Men

Chiwetel Ejiofor: How we made Children of Men

By Wil Jones

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 313

Benn vs Eubank Jr

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 313

By Charlie Herbert

Bangladesh newspaper uses Strangers Things actors’ as photo of Griezmann and Umtiti

Antoine Griezmann

Bangladesh newspaper uses Strangers Things actors’ as photo of Griezmann and Umtiti

By Callum Boyle

Will Smith says he’s never met a smart racist

Racism

Will Smith says he’s never met a smart racist

By Wil Jones

Conor McGregor’s reported post-Mayweather plans should let fight fans breathe a sigh of relief

Andre Berto

Conor McGregor’s reported post-Mayweather plans should let fight fans breathe a sigh of relief

By Ben Kiely

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

Football

Police warn Liverpool fans not to fall for Xabi Alonso scam

By Callum Boyle

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

Saoirse Ronan, Jodie Comer and Michelle Keegan ‘battle it out’ to be next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

Al Hilal

Al Hilal player performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siu’ celebration in front of Lionel Messi

By Callum Boyle

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

Breaking Bad

Walter White voted the best TV character of all time

By Charlie Herbert

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

Darts

Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith swap darts mid-game

By Callum Boyle

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

Manchester United

Man United teammates ‘couldn’t believe’ Marcus Rashford’s behaviour

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Watch out for chemical burns when you’re enjoying a drink in the sun (pics)

Alcohol

Watch out for chemical burns when you’re enjoying a drink in the sun (pics)

By JOE

Manchester United agree £80m transfer fee for Serie A midfielder

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United agree £80m transfer fee for Serie A midfielder

By Reuben Pinder

Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52

Australia

Cricket legend Shane Warne dead at 52

By Danny Jones

How a ‘small club from Manchester’ followed domestic dominance with international success in Barcelona

Cerebal Palsy

How a ‘small club from Manchester’ followed domestic dominance with international success in Barcelona

By Simon Lloyd

The PlayStation 4 is “entering the final phase of its life cycle” according to Sony

PlayStation

The PlayStation 4 is “entering the final phase of its life cycle” according to Sony

By Wil Jones

Watford have announced the appointment of Walter Mazzarri as their new manager

Premier League

Watford have announced the appointment of Walter Mazzarri as their new manager

By Matt Tate

Load more stories