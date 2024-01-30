Search icon

30th Jan 2024

Netflix’s latest number one film starring Daniel Radcliffe has viewers all saying the same thing

Nina McLaughlin

One of Netflix’s biggest latest additions has viewers all saying the same thing

Now, Daniel Radcliffe has to be one of the world’s most recognisable actors.

The 34-year-old began his career as little old Harry Potter, and over the years as the boy who lived, he grew to international fame.

Following on from his role in the blockbuster franchise, though, Radcliffe went on to try his hat at a host of different acting roles.

From Woman in Black to Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, it’s fair to say the actor has proven himself to be a man with a vast range.

However, one of his latest films to hit Netflix is called The Lost City of D, where he plays Abigail Fairfax.

The character is somewhat of a narcissistic billionaire, who wants to claim the lost treasure from a remote island in the Atlantic.

Also starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, The Lost City of D is a great watch, with an impressive score of 79% on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, following the film, viewers are all saying the same thing about Radcliffe.

Multiple viewers agreed that the star would make a perfect Bond villain.

Bond villains are some of the most iconic characters in the whole of cinema, and it would make perfect sense to see Radcliffe up there with the likes of Javier Bardem and Christoph Waltz.

“Using Daniel Radcliffe as the small guy with the Hitler complex is genius and he plays this role really well,” one person wrote after watching The Lost City.

A second said: “Daniel Radcliffe grows through the movie and is actually better the nastier he gets… I sense a Bond villain in him one day.”

“After seeing Daniel Radcliffe’s villain roles in Now You See Me 2 and The Lost City, I am sure that he can do a badass Bond Villain in future,” a third put.

