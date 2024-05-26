Search icon

News

26th May 2024

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

JOE

Despite being just 39cm long, the rock weighed 17kgs

A man who kept a rock for years in the hope that it was gold got a very pleasant surprise.

The rock was actually much more valuable – because it was a rare meteorite.

David Hole found the meteor whilst prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia in 2015, and later tried to pry it open to see if there was gold inside. But no matter how hard he tried, he couldn’t open it.

Three years later he took the rock, which weighed 17kg despite being just 39cm long, to the Melbourne Museum to get it identified. It was here that geologists identified it as a 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite.

Melbourne museum geologist Dermot Henry told The Sydney Morning Herald: “It had this sculpted, dimpled look to it.

“That’s formed when they come through the atmosphere, they are melting on the outside, and the atmosphere sculpts them.”

In Henry’s 37 years at the museum, this was only the second time a rock brought to him had turned out to be a meteorite.

Bill Birch, a fellow geologist at the museum, said: “If you saw a rock on Earth like this, and you picked it up, it shouldn’t be that heavy.”

Researchers later published a paper detailing the find, and have named the rock Maryborough after the town near where it was found.

In a media release from the museum, Birch said: “When you consider all the events this chunk of rock has experienced since its formation 4.6 billion years ago, it’s really mind-boggling that we get the opportunity to hold it and study it today. How good is that?”

The meteorite is one of only 17 ever recorded in the Australian state of Victoria, making it extremely valuable to science.

Related links:

Topics:

Australia,Meteor,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

Artificial intelligence

Elon Musk says jobs will become ‘optional’ in the future as AI will take them all

By Ryan Price

Rishi Sunak pledges to bring back national service for 18-year-olds

Army

Rishi Sunak pledges to bring back national service for 18-year-olds

By Ryan Price

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

Death

PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray dies aged 30

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

celebrity news

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ‘expected to announce divorce’

By Charlie Herbert

Freezing temperatures predicted for the UK in a matter of weeks

freezing temperatures

Freezing temperatures predicted for the UK in a matter of weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Brits should stockpile enough tinned food and water to last three days, government says

Brits

Brits should stockpile enough tinned food and water to last three days, government says

By Ryan Price

Mum fined £70,000 after her kids collected ‘shells’ from the beach

Animals

Mum fined £70,000 after her kids collected ‘shells’ from the beach

By Charlie Herbert

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

Kate Middleton

King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

By Charlie Herbert

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag aims dig at Roy Keane in post-match interview after winning FA Cup

By SportsJOE

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the most mind-bending thrillers ever is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

Millionaire builds 99 homes to reduce homelessness in his town

By JOE

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

Driving

DVLA warning to drivers who passed their test before 2015

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Nicki Minaj’s UK concert cancelled following airport arrest

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s UK concert cancelled following airport arrest

By Callum Boyle

Nicki Minaj arrested at airport just hours before UK concert

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrested at airport just hours before UK concert

By Charlie Herbert

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

Lifestyle

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

By Ryan Price

Xavi speaks out for first time since Barcelona sacked him a month after he decided to stay

Barcelona FC

Xavi speaks out for first time since Barcelona sacked him a month after he decided to stay

By Luke Davies

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

Entertainment

George Lucas slams Hollywood for ‘just doing sequels’ and having ‘no original thinking’

By Ryan Price

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

Actor

Jeremy Renner admits he’ll never fully recover from snow plow accident

By Ryan Price

Load more stories