17th Jun 2024

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

Harry Warner

Fan wakes up in Veltins Arena

Southgate ball proved a bit too dreary for this one fan

An England fan who went to watch The Three Lions play against Serbia last night at the Veltins Arena found himself waking up in the stadium at 4am with no one around to be seen.

In an incredible video posted online, the fan, who is clearly feeling a bit rough, can be seen filming himself as he describes how he has just woken up in the empty stadium at 4am and the freezing temperature.

Astonishingly the fan had managed to fall asleep without being woken up by other supporters around him as well as being completely missed by stewards who are expected to sweep every row of seats after a game.

This fan really gave a new meaning to ‘don’t take me home’ as many X users had plenty to saw about this incredible situation.

One user wrote: “How has the security not noticed him?”

Meanwhile another blamed Southgate’s men as he wrote: “Was he sleeping through the England game? Didn’t miss much.”

The clip is the latest in videos to go viral at this year’s Euros tournament with a video of Albanian fans snapping spaghetti in front of Italian fans as well as less savoury scenes of fans clashing in Gelsenkirchen.

England played out a dull 1-0 win against Serbia last night after Jude Bellingham headed home in the 13th minute in what was one of the few chances of the game.

Many fans felt that Southgate’s men could have pressed on more after scoring the early goal instead of sitting off and letting Serbia play.

Ultimately the England manager will have been happy to get all three points and take an early lead in the group after Denmark drew with Slovenia.

England will take on Denmark on Thursday at 5pm BST in Frankfurt and will round of the group stages in Cologne on Tuesday 25 June at 8pm BST.

England,euro 2024,Football,Germany,Sport

