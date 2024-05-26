King Charles gives Kate ‘blessing’ to do the one thing he never let Diana do

‘It will be with Charles’s blessing’

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles has given Kate Middleton permission to do the one thing he never wanted Princess Diana to do.

The monarch is said to have given Kate his blessing for her and Prince William to take centre stage in the royal family, despite him having been jealous in the past of Diana doing this.

It is well-documented that Charles sometimes disliked the fact that his former wife would often draw more attention than him.

In her controversial Panorama interview in 1995, Diana addressed this, saying that a “great deal of complicated situations arose” because of it.

She said: “The pressure on us both as a couple with the media was phenomenal, and misunderstood by a great many people.

“We’d be going round Australia, for instance, and all you could hear was, ‘Oh, she’s on the other side.’

“Now, if you’re a man like my husband, a proud man, you mind about that if you hear it every day for four weeks. And you feel low about it, instead of feeling happy and sharing it.

“A great deal of complicated situations arose because of that.”

Since Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, some have speculated whether he would have a similar attitude towards the Prince William and Kate Middleton.

However, royal expert Robert Jobson has suggested that the monarch is comfortable with this, and understands that the Waleses are the future of the royal family.

Writing for the MailOnline, Jobson said: “Whilst it is Charles’ head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine and their children that will steal the limelight. They are bound to.

“And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles’s blessing – for he knows for monarchy to survive it must be relevant to the younger generation.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales regularly share updates on social media and have embraced the medium as a way of keeping fans engaged and informed about the family.

