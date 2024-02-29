Search icon

News

29th Feb 2024

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

Ryan Price

The royal was discovered dead at a residence in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening.

Buckingham Palace has announced the passing of Thomas Kingston, husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

The exceptional financier and one-time hostage negotiator died suddenly at just 45 years old.

The cause of death has not yet been established and will instead be subject to an inquest. However, police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the royal’s death.

Kingston married into the royal family in 2019 when he tied the knot with Lady Gabriella at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

There was a lot more to the man than just his royal ties.

The University of Bristol graduate previously dated Pippa Middleton around the time of Kate and William’s wedding in 2011, and spent a period of time working in hostage negotiation and conflict resolution during the Iraq war.

In this role, Kingston was based in Baghdad, and according to The Times, he was a critical member of a team of diplomats who negotiated the release of hostages and adjudicated disputes between the Iraq’s warring ethnic, religious, and tribal leaders. 

In 2004, he narrowly escaped a brush with death when a a suicide-bombing claimed the lives of 22 people at the only Anglican church in Iraq.

Reverend Canon Andrew White, who was known as the “Vicar of Baghdad” thanks to his ten years presiding over the Anglican church in Iraq and also survived the bombing, said previously that Kingston was an “an exceptional young man” who “makes things happen.”

The news of Thomas Kingston’s death comes at a tumultuous time for the royal family, with King Charles’ cancer battle and Kate Middleton’s whereabouts a subject of much speculation.

The King and Queen have extended their deepest condolences to Lady Gabriella Kingston and Mr. Kingston’s family in the days following the news.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson conveyed, “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

An inquest is set to open on Friday regarding the circumstances of his death.

Related links:

Lee Anderson suspended from Tory party following ‘Islamophobic’ comments

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

Topics:

Breaking News,Death,king charles,Royal Family,Royalty,Statement

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

announcement

Woman, 25, announces her own death with devastating LinkedIn post

By Ryan Price

Si King issues heartbreaking statement as Dave Myers dies aged 66

BBC

Si King issues heartbreaking statement as Dave Myers dies aged 66

By Ryan Price

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

cave

Man suffered ‘worst death imaginable’ after being left upside down in cave

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

By JOE

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By Charlie Herbert

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

Petition to reopen the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience has reached thousands of signatures

By Nina McLaughlin

Millennials set to become the ‘richest generation in history’

Generations

Millennials set to become the ‘richest generation in history’

By Charlie Herbert

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

By JOE

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

An underseen sci-fi movie gem is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

Michael Gove

Michael Gove placed under investigation by Commons standards watchdog

By JOE

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

‘Heartbroken’ Paul Pogba releases statement after potentially career-ending ban

By Patrick McCarry

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

dave myers

Dave Myers’ final TV appearance is leaving fans heartbroken

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

Kensington Palace issues update on Kate Middleton amid conspiracy theories

By Kat O'Connor

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

Erik Ten Hag

Gary Neville on the Erik ten Hag comment that made his ‘heart sink a little’

By Lee Costello

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

Chelsea

Gary Neville doubles down on “bottle job” line after hearing Mauricio Pochettino comments

By Lee Costello

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

Enterntainment

Liam Neeson to star in reboot of The Naked Gun

By Stephen Porzio

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

Antarctica

‘400ft long ice ship’ discovered in Antarctica

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories