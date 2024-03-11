Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

‘I do occasionally experiment with editing’

Kate Middleton has apologised for “any confusion” caused after she admitted to “editing” a Mother’s Day picture of her and her children.

On Sunday morning, the family released a Mother’s Day picture, taken by Prince William , of the Princess of Wales and her three children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was the first image of Catherine that had been released since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

But since then, Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA Media have all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies pointed out an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

Kensington Palace had initially declined to comment on the photo, but in a statement on Monday morning, the Princess of Wales apologised for “any confusion” the photo has caused.

A post on the royals’ official account read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

The photo remains on the family’s official X account, however it now has a disclaimer underneath it which points out the image has “inconsistencies that suggest digital alteration by Kensington Palace,”

It came after weeks of speculation about why no pictures of her had been released by the palace since the operation.

Catherine spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace has shared few details about Catherine’s condition, but has said it is not cancer-related.

