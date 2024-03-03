More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

The announcement comes after growing speculation surrounding the wellbeing of the Princess of Wales.

Queen Camilla has announced that she is taking a break from public duties to enjoy some “downtime”, weeks after stepping in to cover King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Last week, the Queen led the royal family at a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor.



Prince William had been forced to pull out due to a “personal matter”, with Kate also out of action as she recovers from her abdominal surgery.

There has been ongoing speculation over the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts online, but Kensington Palace has insisted she is “doing well”.

It is believed that Queen Camilla will ‘jet off’ for some time in the sun after taking over duties from her husband.

Considering this now means that all four leading royals are currently out of action, royal author Ingrid Seward told The Daily Mail: “This will raise the question of who’s in charge at such a vital time and with so many key royals out of action.”

She added: “Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband’s health.

“But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation.”

Camilla is expected to return to her royal duties for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, once again stepping in for the king.

The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, is not expected to return to official royal duties until after Easter.

Middleton made her last public outing on Christmas Day.

