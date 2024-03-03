Search icon

News

03rd Mar 2024

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

Ryan Price

The announcement comes after growing speculation surrounding the wellbeing of the Princess of Wales.

Queen Camilla has announced that she is taking a break from public duties to enjoy some “downtime”, weeks after stepping in to cover King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

Last week, the Queen led the royal family at a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at Windsor.

(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Prince William had been forced to pull out due to a “personal matter”, with Kate also out of action as she recovers from her abdominal surgery.

There has been ongoing speculation over the Princess of Wales’ whereabouts online, but Kensington Palace has insisted she is “doing well”.

It is believed that Queen Camilla will ‘jet off’ for some time in the sun after taking over duties from her husband.

Considering this now means that all four leading royals are currently out of action, royal author Ingrid Seward told The Daily Mail: “This will raise the question of who’s in charge at such a vital time and with so many key royals out of action.”

She added: “Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband’s health.

“But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some rest and relaxation.”

(Getty Images)

Camilla is expected to return to her royal duties for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, once again stepping in for the king.

The Princess of Wales, on the other hand, is not expected to return to official royal duties until after Easter.

Middleton made her last public outing on Christmas Day.

Related links:

Lee Anderson suspended from Tory party following ‘Islamophobic’ comments

Ex-BBC editor reveals biases on political programmes

Government confirms dates it will start monitoring bank accounts

Government to pay TikTokers for posting videos urging migrants not to cross Channel

Topics:

Camilla,kate middelton,king charles,Prince William,Queen,Royal Family

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

Royal Family

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

By Charlie Herbert

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

Breaking News

King Charles releases statement after shock Royal family death

By Ryan Price

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

Kate Middleton

Bizarre Kate Middleton conspiracy theories explode online as Royal not seen for months

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

Lottery

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

By Charlie Herbert

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

BRIT Awards

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

By Ryan Price

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

By Joseph Loftus

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

Beach

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

By Ryan Price

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

By Joseph Loftus

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

Football

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

By Ryan Price

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

Lottery

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

By Charlie Herbert

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

BRIT Awards

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

By Ryan Price

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

By Simon Kelly

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

By Ryan Price

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

By Joseph Loftus

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

Bradley Walsh

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

By Ryan Price

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

Influencer goes on bizarre rant after restaurant doesn’t let her eat for free

By Joseph Loftus

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

Beach

UK tourists face £1,000 fines over new beach rules in Benidorm

By Ryan Price

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

Lorry driver dramatically saved from cab hanging from bridge

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories