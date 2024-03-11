Search icon

11th Mar 2024

Kate Middleton photo removed over ‘manipulation’ concerns

Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace has declined to comment

Four of the biggest photo agencies in the world have pulled a picture of Kate Middleton and her children over concerns that the image has been “manipulated.”

On Sunday morning, the family released a picture, taken by Prince William to celebrate Mother’s Day, of the Princess of Wales and her three children –  Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was the first image of Catherine that had been released since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

It came after weeks of speculation about why no pictures of her had been released by the palace since the operation.

But Getty Images, AFP, Reuters and Associated Press (AP) have now all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies pointed out an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

The agencies noted “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand” (Prince of Wales)

PA Media, the UK’s biggest news agency, has not removed the picture from its service, the BBC reports. The agency has however said it is seeking urgent clarification from Kensington Palace over the manipulation concerns.

Kensington Palace has declined to comment about the photo.

According to ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship, AP claims the “source has manipulated the image.”

The image had been released by the Prince and Princess of Wales on Mother’s Day with the a message from Kate which said: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The post remains on the family’s official X account, however it now has a disclaimer underneath it which points out the image has “inconsistencies that suggest digital alteration by Kensington Palace,”

Catherine spent 13 nights at the London Clinic, near Regent’s Park in central London, following abdominal surgery earlier this year.

She is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

The Palace has shared few details about Catherine’s condition, but has said it is not cancer-related.

