Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

Princess Catherine underwent abdominal surgery in January

The Princess of Wales has been one of the most discussed people online and in the media in recent weeks. Princess Catherine recently underwent abdominal surgery in January, but did not disclose the exact surgery she was having.

The limited information was deliberate, but has only caused the public to speculate about her condition.

TikTok theories spread about how the princess was missing, others spread harsh jokes about cosmetic procedures and the breakdown of her marriage.

Kensington Palace officials stressed that the princess would not return to her official duties until after Easter. They also confirmed that they would only share updates unless they needed to.

One of the main reasons Kate wanted to keep details of her surgery out of the public eye was for the sake of her family.

The mum-of-three understood that there would be public interest in her health, but needed to put her family first.

Ahead of her surgery, her spokesperson stated: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”

However, the public continued to speculate about her welfare despite being asked to respect her privacy as she recovers.

Palace officials were forced to share another update last week, but firmly shut down any ‘wild’ conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton.

They told The Sun: “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

The princess is recovering from her surgery at her family’s home Adelaide Cottage.

