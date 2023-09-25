ITV announce launch date for new Big Brother series as new details confirmed

by Sophie Collins

Big Brother is almost here

The launch date for the new Big Brother series has finally been confirmed and it’s just weeks away.

On Sunday, October 8th, the ultimate social experiment will return to our screens bringing with it weeks of entertainment.

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX, taking over the airwaves on launch night.

The remainder of the series will then be available every night at 9:00 pm on ITV2 and ITVX – with Saturday coined as a rest day.

A new cast of ‘carefully selected housemates’ will descend on the famous UK-based house on the night.

They’ll be from all walks of life, and will be the first group to enter the brand-new Big Brother house in front of a live studio audience.

Viewers can expect the usual tasks, awkward nominations and live evictions to return. Meanwhile, the public will once again play a vital role in deciding who stays and who goes throughout the series.

Each night, the live show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, which will be hosted live by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

They’ll be bringing viewers all the latest from the house in front of a live studio audience – giving viewers an additional hour of exclusive Big Brother footage.

The iconic Big Brother: Live Stream will also be back giving viewers 24/7 access online to see what the housemates are up to.

You can tune in on October 8th across ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX as the new season kicks off.

