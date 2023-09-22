Netflix drops first trailer for real life Squid Game

‘Attention players’

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the real life Squid Game.

Based on the South Korean drama, Squid Game: The Challenge is a 10-episode reality competition which sees 456 players compete to win $4.56 million (the largest prize in television history).

Players are set to be pushed to their limits in a series of games and tests in which they will be pushed to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win.

Now Netflix have finally dropped the trailer for it.

456 real people.

4.56 million dollars.

Squid Game: The Challenge begins 22 November, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uUie6N1Tqu — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 22, 2023

In the short clip, a voice can be heard calling: “Attention players, you will now compete for our biggest cash prize in reality show history.”

Another man, who appears to be competing in the show, then says: “4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.”

With 456 real players, the series claims to have the largest cast in reality TV history.

Filming began in January of this year across two studios in the United Kingdom.

Squid Game: The Challenge begins 22 November on Netflix.