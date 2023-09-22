Search icon

Entertainment

22nd Sep 2023

Netflix drops first trailer for real life Squid Game

Joseph Loftus

‘Attention players’

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for the real life Squid Game.

Based on the South Korean drama, Squid Game: The Challenge is a 10-episode reality competition which sees 456 players compete to win $4.56 million (the largest prize in television history).

Players are set to be pushed to their limits in a series of games and tests in which they will be pushed to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win.

Now Netflix have finally dropped the trailer for it.

In the short clip, a voice can be heard calling: “Attention players, you will now compete for our biggest cash prize in reality show history.”

Another man, who appears to be competing in the show, then says: “4.56 million dollars? People do a whole lot worse for a whole lot less.”

With 456 real players, the series claims to have the largest cast in reality TV history.

Filming began in January of this year across two studios in the United Kingdom.

Squid Game: The Challenge begins 22 November on Netflix.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

Football

Brother of Maddy Cusack pays tribute after Sheffield Utd star died aged 27

By Callum Boyle

Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

Hair

Guy with ‘Toad’ hair reacts after pic of him and his mates in Ibiza goes viral

By Charlie Herbert

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

Erik Ten Hag

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Here is an I Think You Should Leave quiz based on Tim Robinson’s freaked out expressions

I Think You Should Leave

Here is an I Think You Should Leave quiz based on Tim Robinson’s freaked out expressions

By Wil Jones

Forget sports Wrestlemania is on this Sunday

Brock Lesnar

Forget sports Wrestlemania is on this Sunday

By Jamie Miley

Sacha Baron Cohen sends Donald Trump a message from Ali G

Ali G

Sacha Baron Cohen sends Donald Trump a message from Ali G

By Wil Jones

Netflix’s latest documentary about murder in Texas is one the year’s best films but nobody saw it

Movies

Netflix’s latest documentary about murder in Texas is one the year’s best films but nobody saw it

By Paul Moore

Chris Evans has a pretty clear message for the Top Gear haters

Cars

Chris Evans has a pretty clear message for the Top Gear haters

By Carl Anka

David Attenborough will be back on our screens with a sequel to The Blue Planet

TV

David Attenborough will be back on our screens with a sequel to The Blue Planet

By Paul Moore

‘I throw dog poo in my neighbours’ bins – I don’t see the problem with it’

‘I throw dog poo in my neighbours’ bins – I don’t see the problem with it’

By Joseph Loftus

Heung-min Son divides fans after building dream footballer

EAFC

Heung-min Son divides fans after building dream footballer

By Callum Boyle

Tourist calls police after being charged more than £500 for one dish in restaurant

Food

Tourist calls police after being charged more than £500 for one dish in restaurant

By Charlie Herbert

Fans spot Dominik Szoboszlai winding up LASK fans after Liverpool win

Dominik Szoboszlai

Fans spot Dominik Szoboszlai winding up LASK fans after Liverpool win

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 365

By Charlie Herbert

Messi and Ronaldo’s EA Sports FC 24 ratings cause debate among fans

Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo’s EA Sports FC 24 ratings cause debate among fans

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mohamed Salah posts ‘sensitive’ old selfie from his pre-afro days and looks a different man

Football

Mohamed Salah posts ‘sensitive’ old selfie from his pre-afro days and looks a different man

By Reuben Pinder

Buckingham Palace confirm Prince Philip is to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip

Buckingham Palace confirm Prince Philip is to step down from royal duties

By Conor Heneghan

Gruesome photos of UFC star having his teeth put back in after insane fight

MMA

Gruesome photos of UFC star having his teeth put back in after insane fight

By Ben Kenyon

Granit Xhaka’s role in Tom Cleverley’s winner sums up Arsenal’s decline from past glories

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka’s role in Tom Cleverley’s winner sums up Arsenal’s decline from past glories

By Robert Redmond

People are baffled why billionaire Zuckerberg uses a bottle of BBQ sauce as a bookstand

bbq

People are baffled why billionaire Zuckerberg uses a bottle of BBQ sauce as a bookstand

By Charlie Herbert

Stone Cold Steve Austin will make a return to WWE this month

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin will make a return to WWE this month

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories