Search icon

News

09th Jan 2024

‘I refused to let a dad take my expensive plane seat to sit with his little girl’

Nina McLaughlin

‘They were giving me dirty looks throughout the whole flight.’

A 22-year-old has caused a stir by refusing to give up her plane seat so that a father could sit with his little girl.

She took to Reddit to explain the situation in a now-deleted post, and ask others whether they believed she was in the wrong.

“I was on a flight yesterday and noticed someone in my seat,” she began.

“A man was sitting next to his wife and daughter. I kindly asked him to move as he was sitting in the seat I specifically booked and paid more for (I’m mostly comfortable sitting in aisle seats).

“He refused to move and told me to move to his seat which was a middle seat. I told him I don’t do middle seats and he got mad, telling me over and over again that he was sitting next to family and that the airline had messed up his seating. A flight attendant came over and ‘forced’ him to move to his seat.

“Here’s why I feel like the a**hole: It was a very short flight (less than two hours) and his daughter looked really sad that her dad wouldn’t be sitting near her, even though she had her mother sitting there with her.

“They were also giving me dirty looks throughout the whole flight,” she concluded.

The post’s discussion section is full of debate from people weighing up who was in the wrong.

“You should’ve let the dad stay with his family. I’m sorry but you’re in the wrong for this. The flight was short,” one person wrote

“You booked a specific seat for a reason. They could have booked other seats. It was a short flight, so even if the little girl was sad, it’s not like she was without her dad for a long period of time,” another argued.

While a third said: “You booked aisle seat specifically and he was rude. He probably thought he could bully you into the switch because you are young. He could have asked at the gate before boarding if there were seats together.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Must-watch documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dropping in the UK next week

Documentary

Must-watch documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard is dropping in the UK next week

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Harry Potter

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

By Steve Hopkins

Joey Barton could face Government and legal action over social media posts

Football

Joey Barton could face Government and legal action over social media posts

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly killed in plane crash

By Joseph Loftus

‘Where we about to eat at?’ viral star dies aged 6

Antwain Fowler

‘Where we about to eat at?’ viral star dies aged 6

By Danny Jones

The world’s oldest person, Nabi Tajima, has died aged 117

World News

The world’s oldest person, Nabi Tajima, has died aged 117

By Alan Loughnane

Former Miss Ukraine joins fight against Russian invasion

Invasion

Former Miss Ukraine joins fight against Russian invasion

By Kieran Galpin

There’s now a smartphone that can last 15 days without being charged

Mobile Phones

There’s now a smartphone that can last 15 days without being charged

By Simon Lloyd

North Korea’s latest missile launch described as “show of force that threatens the whole world”

North Korea

North Korea’s latest missile launch described as “show of force that threatens the whole world”

By Conor Heneghan

Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered with vaginas to Golden Globes

Gillian Anderson wears dress embroidered with vaginas to Golden Globes

By Nina McLaughlin

Nemanja Matic goes on strike to force transfer

Football

Nemanja Matic goes on strike to force transfer

By Callum Boyle

‘Devil comet bigger than Everest’ is heading towards Earth

Comet

‘Devil comet bigger than Everest’ is heading towards Earth

By Charlie Herbert

Real Madrid could be forced to sell star player if Kylian Mbappe joins

Football

Real Madrid could be forced to sell star player if Kylian Mbappe joins

By Callum Boyle

Woman claims her nails are the new ‘blue and black dress’ as major debate is sparked

colours

Woman claims her nails are the new ‘blue and black dress’ as major debate is sparked

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix fans say ‘nuts’ Paul Mescal thriller is leaving them with shivers down their spine

Netflix fans say ‘nuts’ Paul Mescal thriller is leaving them with shivers down their spine

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo’s awful stats can no longer be ignored

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s awful stats can no longer be ignored

By Ben Kiely

Pokemon Go introduce new ‘buddy system’ with their latest update

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go introduce new ‘buddy system’ with their latest update

By Matt Tate

Miesha Tate issues perfect response to question about her relationship status

Bryan Caraway

Miesha Tate issues perfect response to question about her relationship status

By Ben Kiely

Tyson and Paris Fury welcome their seventh child together

Tyson and Paris Fury welcome their seventh child together

By Kat O'Connor

Someone owns the website colossalbellend.com and it redirects to a celebrity’s page

Donald Trump

Someone owns the website colossalbellend.com and it redirects to a celebrity’s page

By Paul Moore

No, Jamie Carragher wasn’t arrested outside Anfield last night

Jamie Carragher

No, Jamie Carragher wasn’t arrested outside Anfield last night

By Rob Burnett

Load more stories