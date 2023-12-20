Search icon

Lifestyle

20th Dec 2023

Plane passenger applauded for refusing to switch seats with ‘entitled’ woman

Joseph Loftus

‘This j*rk won’t switch seats with me’

A passenger has been applauded after taking to Reddit to explain that he recently refused to switch seats with an “entitled” wife who wanted to sit next to her husband but in different seats than the ones they had purchased.

The unnamed man, 45, started his post writing that he was seated at the window seat when the woman next to him asked if he could switch seats.

The man explained: “I was seated at the window seat in the plane. A couple boarded and the wife sat down in the middle seat with the husband at the aisle. After settling in, the wife leans over towards me with a sweet smile and says, ‘Would you be a darling and switch seats with me? I really cant fly well in a middle seat’.

“So I leaned towards her and asked if that was her partner, to which she said, ‘Yes it’s my husband’.”

The man continued his post writing: “I told her that I would never want to come between a husband and wife but I was more than happy to help accommodate by switching with him so I would sit in the aisle and the two if then could figure it out amongst themselves.”

The woman then told him that her husband wouldn’t sit in the middle or the window so “maybe you can do a woman a favour and switch?”.

At that the man apologised but said he refused her request.

He continued: “Moments later I hear her yelling at her husband in another language (which I am fluent in) that ‘the jerk wont switch seats so you got to switch with me’

“He ends up switching and leans over with a smile and says that his wife switched with him because she has diarrhea and needs the aisle in case she myst run.”

Most in the comment section concluded that the man was “Not An A**hole” with one writing: “You’re under no obligation to switch seats on a plane. You bought the ticket that you presumably wanted, and they could have done the same.”

Another wrote: “NTA I travel a lot for work and this happens so much. Am a woman in my 30s so ppl 100% think I should be a nice girl and move – even cabin crew sometimes! Never surrender lol.”

A third commented: “Switching seat requests are never appropriate anymore. Buy the seat you want. End of story, unless you are offered something better, but it seems that is never the case.”

Others, understandably, were confused as to of why the woman would want the window seat if she did indeed have tummy trouble – but hey, that’s just the mystery of anonymous posts on the internet.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

People stunned after learning what SPAM actually stands for

By Nina McLaughlin

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

Brutal cold sweeping UK is leaving people ‘wiped out’ after Christmas parties

By Joseph Loftus

PlayStation 5 gamers could be set to receive a substantial payout from Sony

Gaming

PlayStation 5 gamers could be set to receive a substantial payout from Sony

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Nisa shopkeeper defends selling Prime hydration for £15 a bottle

Entertainment

Nisa shopkeeper defends selling Prime hydration for £15 a bottle

By Charlie Herbert

Straight woman and gay man make marriage work with weekly sex feedback sessions

Dating

Straight woman and gay man make marriage work with weekly sex feedback sessions

By Steve Hopkins

Every person in the Envirofone advert, ranked from worst to best

Adverts

Every person in the Envirofone advert, ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

The Queen casually riding a horse is our new favourite meme

The Queen casually riding a horse is our new favourite meme

By Ciara Knight

Here’s the truth behind Durex’s newly announced aubergine-flavoured condoms

Emoji

Here’s the truth behind Durex’s newly announced aubergine-flavoured condoms

By Matt Tate

A photo of a porn-loving taxi driver’s dash display showing his internet history (Pic)

Funny

A photo of a porn-loving taxi driver’s dash display showing his internet history (Pic)

By Joe Harrington

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By JOE

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

By Joseph Loftus

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

By Nina McLaughlin

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

By Joseph Loftus

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

Sport

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

The human face is home to thousands of mites that mate at night

Face

The human face is home to thousands of mites that mate at night

By Jack Peat

We wish you a Merry Christmas with JOE’s 10 favourite submissions of 2015

feature-homepage

We wish you a Merry Christmas with JOE’s 10 favourite submissions of 2015

By Darragh Murphy

Man United fans can’t get enough of Juan Mata’s tweet about David De Gea

Man United fans can’t get enough of Juan Mata’s tweet about David De Gea

By JOE

French football mourns as legendary World Cup star Just Fontaine dies

Football

French football mourns as legendary World Cup star Just Fontaine dies

By Charlie Herbert

Nate Diaz finally accepts $10m offer from Jake Paul for cage fight rematch

Jake Paul

Nate Diaz finally accepts $10m offer from Jake Paul for cage fight rematch

By Steve Hopkins

UFC superstar Cyborg reveals why she rejected two opportunities to fight for new title

Cris Cyborg

UFC superstar Cyborg reveals why she rejected two opportunities to fight for new title

By Ben Kiely

Load more stories