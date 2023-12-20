Plane passenger applauded for refusing to switch seats with ‘entitled’ woman

‘This j*rk won’t switch seats with me’

A passenger has been applauded after taking to Reddit to explain that he recently refused to switch seats with an “entitled” wife who wanted to sit next to her husband but in different seats than the ones they had purchased.

The unnamed man, 45, started his post writing that he was seated at the window seat when the woman next to him asked if he could switch seats.

The man explained: “I was seated at the window seat in the plane. A couple boarded and the wife sat down in the middle seat with the husband at the aisle. After settling in, the wife leans over towards me with a sweet smile and says, ‘Would you be a darling and switch seats with me? I really cant fly well in a middle seat’.

“So I leaned towards her and asked if that was her partner, to which she said, ‘Yes it’s my husband’.”

The man continued his post writing: “I told her that I would never want to come between a husband and wife but I was more than happy to help accommodate by switching with him so I would sit in the aisle and the two if then could figure it out amongst themselves.”

The woman then told him that her husband wouldn’t sit in the middle or the window so “maybe you can do a woman a favour and switch?”.

At that the man apologised but said he refused her request.

He continued: “Moments later I hear her yelling at her husband in another language (which I am fluent in) that ‘the jerk wont switch seats so you got to switch with me’

“He ends up switching and leans over with a smile and says that his wife switched with him because she has diarrhea and needs the aisle in case she myst run.”

Most in the comment section concluded that the man was “Not An A**hole” with one writing: “You’re under no obligation to switch seats on a plane. You bought the ticket that you presumably wanted, and they could have done the same.”

Another wrote: “NTA I travel a lot for work and this happens so much. Am a woman in my 30s so ppl 100% think I should be a nice girl and move – even cabin crew sometimes! Never surrender lol.”

A third commented: “Switching seat requests are never appropriate anymore. Buy the seat you want. End of story, unless you are offered something better, but it seems that is never the case.”

Others, understandably, were confused as to of why the woman would want the window seat if she did indeed have tummy trouble – but hey, that’s just the mystery of anonymous posts on the internet.

