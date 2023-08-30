First ever ‘alien’ objects found at bottom of Pacific Ocean

The astrophysicist claims to have found over 700 ‘interstellar’ items

The first-ever ‘alien’ objects have reportedly been discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Legendary astrophysicist, Avi Loeb, made the incredible find of 750 items, or rather fragments of iron droplets, which entered the Earth’s atmosphere from the meteor, IM1, before smashing into the Pacific in 2014.

The droplets, which range in size from 0.1mm to 0.7mm, were first picked up on by a US spy satellite as they crash landed.

When Avi Loeb discovered the record of the meteor, he, and a group of undergraduate students, decided to investigate.

Using a humungous magnet, the marble-like items were sucked up from ocean floor, before being analysed by Loeb and his team, who confirmed his theory about the ‘spherules’.

Loeb stated that there was an abundance of rule elements in the items, suggesting that they were not from our solar system.

He also reported that there were significantly fewer volatile elements and iron, which again suggests an unusual origin.

Finally he noted an “abundance” of beryllium, an element which signifies a long travel through space.

Professor Loeb later told The Irish Star: “This is the first time ever that humans have held materials from a large interstellar object in their hands”

“Never before have we had the opportunity to examine materials from an object like this that came from outside the solar system. It’s a historic discovery.”

The Harvard scientist added: “I call it space trash, like plastic in the ocean that accumulates over billions of years and isn’t functioning anymore, but every now and again collides with Earth.

“The possibility of it coming from alien hardware is more exotic but it is a possibility. What we can say for sure is it’s not from the solar system.

“We have four independent reasons to back that up. Whether it’s technological or natural remains to be seen.”

