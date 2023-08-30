Search icon

News

30th Aug 2023

First ever ‘alien’ objects found at bottom of Pacific Ocean

Joseph Loftus

The astrophysicist claims to have found over 700 ‘interstellar’ items

The first-ever ‘alien’ objects have reportedly been discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Legendary astrophysicist, Avi Loeb, made the incredible find of 750 items, or rather fragments of iron droplets, which entered the Earth’s atmosphere from the meteor, IM1, before smashing into the Pacific in 2014.

The droplets, which range in size from 0.1mm to 0.7mm, were first picked up on by a US spy satellite as they crash landed.

When Avi Loeb discovered the record of the meteor, he, and a group of undergraduate students, decided to investigate.

Using a humungous magnet, the marble-like items were sucked up from ocean floor, before being analysed by Loeb and his team, who confirmed his theory about the ‘spherules’.

Loeb stated that there was an abundance of rule elements in the items, suggesting that they were not from our solar system.

He also reported that there were significantly fewer volatile elements and iron, which again suggests an unusual origin.

Finally he noted an “abundance” of beryllium, an element which signifies a long travel through space.

Professor Loeb later told The Irish Star: “This is the first time ever that humans have held materials from a large interstellar object in their hands”

“Never before have we had the opportunity to examine materials from an object like this that came from outside the solar system. It’s a historic discovery.”

The Harvard scientist added: “I call it space trash, like plastic in the ocean that accumulates over billions of years and isn’t functioning anymore, but every now and again collides with Earth.

“The possibility of it coming from alien hardware is more exotic but it is a possibility. What we can say for sure is it’s not from the solar system.

“We have four independent reasons to back that up. Whether it’s technological or natural remains to be seen.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Kylian Mbappe close to joining Real Madrid

Football

Kylian Mbappe close to joining Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

Fashion

Florence Pugh says anger at her nipple-baring dress shows people are ‘terrified of the human body’

By Charlie Herbert

Influencer complains about the reality of holidaying in Europe and was ‘dying to go home’

Influencer complains about the reality of holidaying in Europe and was ‘dying to go home’

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Ex-police chief says people should be ‘really worried’ about new anti-protest laws

anti-protests laws

Ex-police chief says people should be ‘really worried’ about new anti-protest laws

By Danny Jones

Amazing pictures show dinosaur ‘killed on the same day’ giant asteroid hit Earth

archeology

Amazing pictures show dinosaur ‘killed on the same day’ giant asteroid hit Earth

By Kieran Galpin

Andrew Tate says he could have been poisoned after posting footage of health deteriorating

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate says he could have been poisoned after posting footage of health deteriorating

By Steve Hopkins

Elon Musk’s father claims he’s had second unplanned child with stepdaughter

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s father claims he’s had second unplanned child with stepdaughter

By Steve Hopkins

Cheeky Nando’s forced to apologise for flirting with customer on Twitter

Nandos

Cheeky Nando’s forced to apologise for flirting with customer on Twitter

By Tony Cuddihy

Boris Johnson ended WFH because it was destroying newspaper sales, Dominic Cummings claims

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson ended WFH because it was destroying newspaper sales, Dominic Cummings claims

By Ava Evans

Daniel Radcliffe shows off incredible transformation after getting stacked for TV role

Daniel Radcliffe shows off incredible transformation after getting stacked for TV role

By Steve Hopkins

Cristiano Ronaldo gives up hat-trick penalty to teammate who then misses it

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo gives up hat-trick penalty to teammate who then misses it

By Callum Boyle

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by car in UK holiday park tragedy pictured as woman arrested

Girl, 2, dies after being hit by car in UK holiday park tragedy pictured as woman arrested

By Steve Hopkins

Sofyan Ambrabat’s agent provides update on Man United move

Football

Sofyan Ambrabat’s agent provides update on Man United move

By Callum Boyle

Phillip Schofield takes action to secure wealth after admitting his TV career is ‘over’

ITV

Phillip Schofield takes action to secure wealth after admitting his TV career is ‘over’

By Steve Hopkins

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

Football

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Roberto Mancini named new Italy manager

Italy

Roberto Mancini named new Italy manager

By Kyle Picknell

Man United loanee James Wilson didn’t look too fresh at Brighton’s New Year’s Day game (Video)

James Wilson

Man United loanee James Wilson didn’t look too fresh at Brighton’s New Year’s Day game (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

You’ll never guess who joined Big Shaq on stage for a Christmas performance of “Man’s Not Hot”

Big Shaq

You’ll never guess who joined Big Shaq on stage for a Christmas performance of “Man’s Not Hot”

By Will Lavin

Jamie Carragher says football has ‘never been more certain what handball is’

Football

Jamie Carragher says football has ‘never been more certain what handball is’

By Charlie Herbert

Woman who sent £61,000 to boyfriend she never met left heartbroken after finding out the truth about him

Money

Woman who sent £61,000 to boyfriend she never met left heartbroken after finding out the truth about him

By Charlie Herbert

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry

Football

QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories