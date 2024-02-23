Search icon

News

23rd Feb 2024

Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

Joseph Loftus

Dani Alves

He was 86.

John Savident, best known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died at the age of 86.

Savident was best known for his voice while playing the butcher Fred Elliot on the ITV soap from 1994 until his departure in 2006.

A statement from his agent said: “We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday 21 February, he was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Savident arrived on Coronation Street in 1994 and quickly became a fan favourite for his storylines regarding his failed love life including three marriages and countless failed proposals.

Tributes have been pouring in for Savident since the news of his death emerged just moments ago.

One person wrote: “Gawd bless you John Savident, I SAY God bless you. One of Corrie’s finest, truly unforgettable classic characters and a marvellous actor.”

Another penned: “Oh, no! John Savident, known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86. What a legend! I say, I say!”

A third wrote: “RIP John Savident – aka butcher Fred Elliott in Corrie. Arguably one of the most distinctive characters – and deliveries – in British soap history.”

A fourth added: “More sad news. John Savident who played Fred Elliott so brilliantly in Coronation Street, has died at the age 86. He was one of my favourite characters growing up. I say, he was one of my favourite characters growing up.”

Rest in peace.

Read next:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

Linda Hamilton

Terminator star Linda Hamilton ‘set to play future version of 11’ in Stranger Things season 5

By Ryan Price

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel eyeing up Premier League club in the summer

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 387

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

Breaking News

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

By Ryan Price

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

By Joseph Loftus

Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

bindi irwin

Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

Alton Towers

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

By Charlie Herbert

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

Entertainment

Green Street star teases new film ahead of it’s 20th anniversary

By Callum Boyle

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

Breaking News

Shamima Begum loses appeal over removal of citizenship

By Ryan Price

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

Football

Pep Guardiola reveals which job he wants after he leaves Man City

By Callum Boyle

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

Shrek 2 to be ‘re-released in cinemas for 20th anniversary’

By Joseph Loftus

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

Chelsea may accept ban from Europe if they win Carabao Cup

By Callum Boyle

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

Alcohol

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

By Ryan Price

Load more stories