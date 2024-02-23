Coronation Street legend John Savident dies aged 86

He was 86.

John Savident, best known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died at the age of 86.

Savident was best known for his voice while playing the butcher Fred Elliot on the ITV soap from 1994 until his departure in 2006.

A statement from his agent said: “We are sad to announce the death of the actor John Savident who died on Wednesday 21 February, he was a much-loved husband and father of two and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Actor John Savident best known as Coronation Street's Fred Elliott dies aged 86 https://t.co/O19PkvCBKC pic.twitter.com/loWgfWd5Df — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 23, 2024

Savident arrived on Coronation Street in 1994 and quickly became a fan favourite for his storylines regarding his failed love life including three marriages and countless failed proposals.

Tributes have been pouring in for Savident since the news of his death emerged just moments ago.

One person wrote: “Gawd bless you John Savident, I SAY God bless you. One of Corrie’s finest, truly unforgettable classic characters and a marvellous actor.”

Another penned: “Oh, no! John Savident, known for playing Fred Elliott in Coronation Street, has died aged 86. What a legend! I say, I say!”

Oh darling John Savident. So many happy memories forever in my heart. Rest in peace my friend, Big D xx pic.twitter.com/cCT8qXU4yy — Daran Little (@DaranLittle) February 23, 2024

A third wrote: “RIP John Savident – aka butcher Fred Elliott in Corrie. Arguably one of the most distinctive characters – and deliveries – in British soap history.”

A fourth added: “More sad news. John Savident who played Fred Elliott so brilliantly in Coronation Street, has died at the age 86. He was one of my favourite characters growing up. I say, he was one of my favourite characters growing up.”

Rest in peace.

