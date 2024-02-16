The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 386

Tick, tick, boom

Sweat runs down my brow, my heart pounds in my chest. Time is running out, the deadline is approaching – another pub quiz needs to be ready.

Less than an hour until it’s meant to drop and this silly intro isn’t written up. “What should I write? What can I write? Can I write?”

A quick double check of the questions and answers to make sure there are no errors – hell hath no fury like a quizzer scorned.

The adrenaline is pumping now. Sending a pub quiz out to the masses is quite the rush.

And then, the calm. Another quiz, signed, sealed, delivered.

Time to think of another 25 questions for next week. The cycle restarts.

The quizzing never ends.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What period begins the day after Shrove Tuesday a.k.a. Pancake Day? Lent Easter Advent Correct! Wrong! Which of these animals is NOT a mammal? Shark Whale Dolphin Correct! Wrong! What voting system is used in UK general elections? Alternative vote Proportional representation First past the post Correct! Wrong! Alan Turing is famous for being an expert in which field? Literature Computing Chemistry Correct! Wrong! In H2O, what does the H stand for? Helium Hydrogen Halogen Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Who won the Super Bowl this year? Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Correct! Wrong! Along with Ireland, who are the only other side in this year's Six Nations to have won both their matches so far? Scotland England France Correct! Wrong! Who was named the player of the tournament at the 2018 World Cup? Harry Kane Kylian Mbappe Luka Modric Correct! Wrong! Which cricket county plays their home games at Lord's? Middlesex Surrey Sussex Correct! Wrong! True or false: Michael Jordan only played for one NBA franchise in his career? True False Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which of these artists made an appearance alongside Usher during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday? Bruno Mars Rihanna Alicia Keys Correct! Wrong! What country is 2019 film Parasite set in? Indonesia Japan South Korea Correct! Wrong! Which The Cure song contains the lyrics: “So I try to laugh about it, cover it all up with lies. I try to laugh about it, hiding the tears in my eyes”? Boys Don't Cry Friday I'm In Love Just Like Heaven Correct! Wrong! Where is 'Mamma Mia!' set? Greece Italy Spain Correct! Wrong! Which member of the Beatles famously narrated the first series of Thomas the Tank Engine? Ringo Starr John Lennon Paul McCartney Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Road signs



What does this sign mean? National speed limit applies One-way street No entry Correct! Wrong! What does this sign mean? Dual carriageway No overtaking Wrong side of the road Correct! Wrong! What does this sign mean? Crossroads Sliproad T-junction Correct! Wrong! What's up ahead if you see this sign? Dead end Residential area Level crossing Correct! Wrong! What does this sign mean? Cyclists must dismount Cycle in single file Cycle route ahead Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Comic book villains



Doctor Doom is traditionally the archenemy of which superhero? Iron Man Spider-Man Mr Fantastic Correct! Wrong! Who is the main villain in Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins? Ra's al Ghul The Joker Bane Correct! Wrong! What is this villain's name? Venom Poison Ivy Ink Correct! Wrong! What name is Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot better known by? Lex Luther The Riddler Penguin Correct! Wrong! Which of these actors has never played Magneto in an X-Men film? Ian McKellan Patrick Stewart Michael Fassbender Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE friday pub quiz week 386 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

