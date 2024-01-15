Search icon

15th Jan 2024

Blue Monday isn’t actually the most depressing day of the year

Nina McLaughlin

Today is meant to be the most depressing day of the year

The third Monday in January is known across the country as Blue Monday, but it turns out there isn’t actually much evidence behind it.

Psychologist Cliff Arnall reportedly came up with the name back in 2004 when asked by travel company Sky Travel to come up with a “scientific formula” for when the post-Christmas depression kicks in.

Arnall settled on the third Monday of January, based on an equation which takes into account weather conditions, debt level, low motivation, broken New Year’s resolutions and the time since Christmas.

However, it turns out this might be a whole load of bull.

Experts have spoken out against dubbing the day the most depressing of the year

Dr Shari McDaid told The Sun: “’Blue Monday’ is traditionally the third Monday of January each year and the common myth is that it’s the most depressing day of the year, based on false calculations of cold weather, post-Christmas debt, and returning to work.

“No scientific studies have ever backed up the theory.

“Mental health ‘good’ and ‘bad’ days are unique to each of us, and the Mental Health Foundation has expert advice and information year-round to help support good mental health.

McDaid recommended a range of tactics to help boost your mental health, including “getting enough sleep/rest, exercising, eating well, and being kind to yourself and others.”

Experts from the universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow have also conducted a survey on this time of year, and how it affects people.

Called the Big SAD Survey, they focused on Seasonal Affective Disorder.

“January and February were frequently identified as one of the most difficult times to get through due to long nights, particularly poor weather and the distance of Spring.

“In some cases, this difficult period could stretch into March as well.

“The early winter days of November – sometimes including December – felt particularly hard because of the long months ahead.”

Regardless of whether or not you believe in the truth behind Blue Monday, it’s fair to say that by the looks of everyone’s faces on my commute this morning, it’s not too far wrong.

