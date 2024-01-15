Everything you need to know ahead of ‘snow bomb’ set to hit UK this week

Snow and freezing temperatures are on the way

After an unusually mild December and Christmas, the UK is set to be plunged into freezing temperatures this week.

Large areas of the country will have to deal with snow and ice today (Monday, January 15, with the Met Office having issues yellow weather warnings.

The forecaster has warned that parts of northern Scotland could experience travel disruption, due to a potential ‘snow bomb’ and temperatures dropping to as low as -5C.

The Met Office has said roads and railways are likely to be affected by the weather, with some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

It warned there may also be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

🥶 Get the big coat on because the new week starts with a widespread frost



🌨️ Snow showers pushing into northern Scotland and Northern Ireland bring the risk of icy stretches



☀️ Dry for many inland areas with wall-to-wall winter sunshine pic.twitter.com/SjiPrDDm8P — Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2024

The yellow weather warnings are in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland, although Tuesday is expected to bring the majority of the bad weather.

This is when widespread rain, sleet and snow is likely to fall across northern regions, with the possibility of snow showers continuing all the way through to Thursday.

What are the prospects of seeing any snow where you live this week? ☃️



Here's a look at the current forecast for the week ahead 👇 pic.twitter.com/F3yusbxDTa — Met Office (@metoffice) January 14, 2024

Freezing temperatures will continue into the middle of the week, and there’s the chance of disruption caused by the weather in some areas of England.

Yellow weather warnings for ice have been issued for parts of England and Wales until 11am on Monday, and there is a warning for snow across parts of East Anglia.

David Hayter, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, told Sky News: “There’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week.”

The Met Office added: “Further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday.”

This means people can expect:

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Some rural communities could become cut off

For the latest updates on the weather, you can visit the Met Office website here.

