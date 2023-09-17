Search icon

17th Sep 2023

American woman admits she hasn’t wiped her bum for two years

JOE

‘There’s got to be a benefit to not wiping!’

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that she doesn’t wipe her bum after going to the toilet.

The clip, from @isatandstared, has racked up 5.5 million views and has also appropriately been shared on the TikTok Cringe thread on Reddit.

In the clip, the woman says: “So I actually don’t wipe my bum.

“When you think about it in nature, no other animal wipes after they use the restroom. So why do we do that?”

She boldly argues that there’s “got to be a benefit to not wiping,” although she admits: “I don’t really know what it is.”

She adds: “But if God wanted us to wipe after we use the restroom, we would have a built in way to do that into our anatomy, you know what I mean?”

@isatandstared

Replying to @dazzalaycock #isatandstared #satire

♬ original sound – Kass Theaz

“So because we don’t,” she said, “I personally believe that wiping after using the restroom is not good for your health.”

The American tries to convince viewers she’s in the right by arguing that people don’t know “what chemicals are in toilet paper or in wipes”, concluding: “So I personally think it’s best to just not wipe.”

She then drops the bombshell claim of having gone a staggering two years without wiping – and uses a “litter box instead of a toilet.”

After claiming to have been ill less since adopting a no-wipe lifestyle, she says: “Now I know correlation is not causation but, you know, I feel like my immune system has like been built up since I stopped wiping.

“And it’s probably because I’m not exposing myself to those chemicals.”

Whilst the clip is probably just all a joke – we hope – it still prompted some pretty funny reactions from outraged people on Reddit.

Applying the TikToker’s logic, one person said: “No other animal uses forks and spoons either lol.”

“Unlike a dog I can’t lick my own a**,” a second wrote.

A third hit out: “Then don’t use tissues to blow your nose, towels to dry yourself after shower, soap to sanitise your hands, or better yet…no clothes to use all day during all seasons because….animals don’t use them! Possibilities are endless for you!”

Others realised the woman was probably not being serious, saying the clip was “obvious satire.”

