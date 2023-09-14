TikToker covers entire parent’s house in Nutella

It’s every parent’s worst nightmare

Picture the scenery. You have a child, raise them, educate them, teach them about the world, and hope to God that they go onto find happiness and success when they finally flee the nest and go on out into that big bad world all alone.

Now imagine you have a kid who becomes a TikToker and finds viral fame for covering your house from top to bottom in Nutella. Well that’s the story we have for you today.

TikTok influencer, @kaihspeakup, decided for whatever reason to spread countless jars of the hazlenut spread over pretty much every spot he could reach in his parent’s home leaving a truly horrifying scene for them to return to.

Just how many jars of Nutella does it take to coat a house from top to bottom? Your guess is as good as mine. The only certainty is that it must be a serious number.

Most in the comment section found the video pretty irritating for numerous reasons: the big two being for the sheer wastage of food and for causing such a ridiculous mess for clout and clout alone.

Thankfully the TikToker did apply sheets of cling film to every surface before ‘decorating’ but still – what’s the point?

One person commented: “BUT NUTELLA IS SOO EXPENSIVE!! WHY WOULD U DO THAT?!?” Another wrote: “The ants: guys it’s our lucky day.”

A third commented: “Thank god there was plastic wrap.” Another added: “That’s so much wasted Nutella.”

And one more asked: “Simple question, why?”

I suppose we’ll never know.

