Search icon

lifestyle

05th Feb 2024

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

Charlie Herbert

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it's cheaper than renting and bills

Sounds like the dream

A man has explained how living on a cruise ship for 300 days a year actually works out cheaper than renting a place on dry land.

Ryan Gutridge spends the vast majority of his calendar year on Royal Caribbean cruises, having first started pursuing a life at sea in 2021.

Because he works remotely, he realised he could work from the cruises and that it may even end up being a cost-effective way of living.

Speaking to Insider, he said: “I work in IT as a cloud-solution engineer for a cloud-solution provider and started working from home in 2012.

“But because of the pandemic, my team was able to work from home and access the data they needed from anywhere.

“At that time, cruise lines hadn’t announced when or if they were coming back. I thought that if they returned, I’d want to try taking my job with me on a short cruise. I wanted to see how the WiFi would work and if I could access some elements of my job with heavy security.”

After doing some research and crunching the numbers, Ryan Gutridge worked out that the price of cruising for 300 nights a year was ‘almost neck-and-neck’ with what he was paying on rent in Florida (Ryan Gutridge)

So, in the summer of 2021, Gutridge booked two four-night cruises on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas, enjoying both of them in September that year.

“Everything worked great, and since then, I’ve been on a cruise pretty much every week, except for a few weeks due to the holidays,” he said.

He didn’t just dive straight into the cruise life though. Before deciding to fully commit, he crunched the numbers to see whether it would be a financially wise decision.

After some totting up, he realised that the cost of living at sea for 300 night a year was “almost neck-and-neck” with what he was paying for his apartment and trash service.

When he took into account what he would save on bills – along with perks such as free drinks and internet – it was a no-brainer for him.

He now has a spreadsheet to record all his expenses and sets himself a budget every year.

This year, his “base fare budget is about $30,000.”

After doing some research, Gutridge decided Royal Caribbean were the cruises for him (Getty)

After doing his research, Gutridge decided Royal Caribbean were the cruise line for him, because they had the “most valuable benefits” for his lifestyle: “Discounts, free internet and free drinks.”

His advice to anyone looking to do the same thing is to “try different brands because they all offer something different,” but to then commit to one so that you can “reach those loyalty levels.”

Gutridge is not far off reaching Royal Caribbean’s highest loyalty level of ‘Pinnacle’, which customers can achieve after completing two years of cruising.

And he has a great social life as well. Once he’s completed his meetings in the morning and afternoon he can use his lunchtimes and evenings to socialise with others or meet people at the gym.

“I’ve even met people that I stay in contact with and that have come back and cruised on this ship with me multiple times since,” he said.

“Working from home was isolating. I don’t have kids or pets, so it’s easy to become somewhat introverted, but cruising has really helped and made me a lot more social.”

Related links:

Cruise ship five times bigger than Titanic to make its maiden voyage next year

Couple decide to live on cruise ship permanently after finding it’s cheaper than paying mortgage

Topics:

bills,cost of living,Cruise,Cruise ship,Money,Renting

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

Money

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

By Charlie Herbert

Short men need extra £118k to be as desirable as tall men, study shows

Dating

Short men need extra £118k to be as desirable as tall men, study shows

By Callum Boyle

UK lottery player wins share of £123m EuroMillions jackpot

Euromillions

UK lottery player wins share of £123m EuroMillions jackpot

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

Australia

Expert claims parents should ask babies for permission before changing nappies

By Callum Boyle

American woman admits she hasn’t wiped her bum for two years

TikTok

American woman admits she hasn’t wiped her bum for two years

By JOE

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

Birthday

‘I got my three-year-old a pony, £70k bracelet and £50k Rolex for her birthday’

By JOE

Woman left to pay bill after date ditches her for eating 48 oysters

Woman left to pay bill after date ditches her for eating 48 oysters

By Charlie Herbert

Brit gets revenge after train inspector can’t do anything about group sitting in seat he booked

Train

Brit gets revenge after train inspector can’t do anything about group sitting in seat he booked

By Charlie Herbert

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

Abbey Clancy

Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy admits she accidentally sent ‘sexy pic’ to 200 of his friends

By JOE

Prince Harry to fly back to UK following King Charles cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Prince Harry to fly back to UK following King Charles cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

King Charles III diagnosed with form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

Cancer

King Charles III diagnosed with form of cancer, Buckingham Palace announces

By Charlie Herbert

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

Podcast

Tom Holland ‘didn’t realise’ he had to pay water bill and thought it was luxury of living in England

By Jack Peat

People vow never to buy disposable vapes again after seeing how they’re created

Health

People vow never to buy disposable vapes again after seeing how they’re created

By Charlie Herbert

Pep Guardiola refuses to sign players from two clubs no matter what

Football

Pep Guardiola refuses to sign players from two clubs no matter what

By Callum Boyle

Met Office issues major snow warning as large parts of UK set for deluge

Met Office issues major snow warning as large parts of UK set for deluge

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Slap thrown and a mini brawl as Jake Gyllenhaal films ‘Roadhouse’ scene at UFC weigh-ins

Conor McGregor

Slap thrown and a mini brawl as Jake Gyllenhaal films ‘Roadhouse’ scene at UFC weigh-ins

By SportsJOE

QUIZ: Name the 20 most expensive players that Arsenal have signed

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name the 20 most expensive players that Arsenal have signed

By Paul Moore

OFFICIAL: The Sopranos is being turned into a film

Movies

OFFICIAL: The Sopranos is being turned into a film

By Paul Moore

Stage one of Shaggy’s plan to defeat ISIS is complete

ISIS

Stage one of Shaggy’s plan to defeat ISIS is complete

By Kevin Beirne

Six very important things you might’ve missed on Love Island last night

Love Island

Six very important things you might’ve missed on Love Island last night

By Ciara Knight

21 things you’re guaranteed to hear now that the sun’s come out

Weather

21 things you’re guaranteed to hear now that the sun’s come out

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories