Woman sick of dating apps takes to streets with cardboard ‘looking for a husband’ sign

‘Looking for a husband’

A woman desperate to find ‘the one’ took to the streets of New York holding up a cardboard sign which read ‘looking for a husband’.

Karolina Getis, 29, says she didn’t want to “waste time on dating apps” so decided to opt for an unconventional approach when she hit the streets of the Big Apple on September 4.

After discussing dating apps with friends and how “difficult” she says it is to start relationships now, Karolina jokingly said that she would go out into the street with a sign.

SWNS

Soon after she took to the streets and her sign garnered all sorts of attention from surprised onlookers – with one man smiling and waving, another taking a picture and a third dragged away by his partner.

Karolina says her efforts didn’t go to waste as she was swept off her feet by a man who she says she is now in contact with.

Karolina, an influencer and model, from New York City, US, said: “These things give me so much energy and people’s reactions are always positive – I love doing it.

“I do it to get out of my comfort zone – people were in shock on the street but always saying ‘go girl, find your husband’.

SWNS

She continued: “The funniest thing is when I am doing it, I’m usually I’m holding the sign and I don’t see the reactions until my videographer shows me the reactions and they’re so funny.

“One guy at the end saw the sign and came and picked me up – I’m now in touch with him and we’re chatting with each other – we’ll see what happens in the future. At the moment we are just talking.”

Love is in the air.

Related links: