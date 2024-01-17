Search icon

Gaming

17th Jan 2024

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

Stephen Porzio

Handy to know

Those who own a PlayStation 5 have been encouraged to make two simple changes to improve their experience while gaming.

The advice comes from tech website Tom’s Guide who say that setting up your PS5 is more complex than just plugging the console up to a TV or monitor.

“If you want games to look their best, you’ll need to dive into the system’s settings and make some minor adjustments that provide a huge difference,” it explains.

Some of Tom’s Guide’s recommendations revolve around HDR (High Dynamic Range), a technique that enables details to be visually expressed in both very bright and very dark scenes.

PS5 owners urged to make two simple changes to improve their gaming experience

According to the website, it is best for those with LCD TVs to disable the HDR function, as “leaving this on can cause issues, depending on your TV”.

It also states that when playing an older game never meant for HDR, deactivating the function could lead to better picture quality.

As well as this Tom’s Guide says that, if supported by your television, PS5 users should enable the HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) feature.

This refers to a standard, intended by certain game developers, for setting screen colours and atmosphere.

“Leaving the setting on shouldn’t affect games that don’t support HGiG. This is anecdotal, but I’ve had HGiG turned on for two years on my LG CX OLED TV and games always look great on the PS5,” Tom’s Guide outlines.

When HGiG is enabled for your television, PS5 users are encouraged to go to the “Adjust HDR” setting on their console before following the on-screen instructions to fine-tune the high dynamic range.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller refuses to apologise for his most controversial movie and says he’s proud of it

By Callum Boyle

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

Expert issues warning over when it’s too cold to walk your dog

By Nina McLaughlin

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Forcing someone called Kyle to play Kyle Simulator

Entertainment

Forcing someone called Kyle to play Kyle Simulator

By Wayne Farry

Prince Harry reckons Fortnite should be banned to combat social media addiction

Fortnite

Prince Harry reckons Fortnite should be banned to combat social media addiction

By Marc Mayo

New interactive battle royale is Black Mirror meets Squid Game

Bandersnatch

New interactive battle royale is Black Mirror meets Squid Game

By Danny Jones

The five emotional stages of playing the PlayStation 1 with your sibling

Childhood

The five emotional stages of playing the PlayStation 1 with your sibling

By Ciara Knight

FIFA 23 leaks Chelsea third kit before official release

Chelsea

FIFA 23 leaks Chelsea third kit before official release

By Callum Boyle

A new post-apocalyptic Far Cry game has been announced, and here is the very first trailer

A new post-apocalyptic Far Cry game has been announced, and here is the very first trailer

By Wil Jones

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals ‘biggest worry’ as he awaits punishment for x-rated rant

By Callum Boyle

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

Finance

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Football

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

By Callum Boyle

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

primary school

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

By Charlie Herbert

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

Cars

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

By Charlie Herbert

‘Real life Gone Girl’ true crime doc from creators of Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix

‘Real life Gone Girl’ true crime doc from creators of Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor tried to give Khabib Nurmagomedov a drink at UFC 229 presser

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor tried to give Khabib Nurmagomedov a drink at UFC 229 presser

By Darragh Murphy

Former Bayern Munich star sees pensioner being robbed, he then chases and catches the thief

Football

Former Bayern Munich star sees pensioner being robbed, he then chases and catches the thief

By Paul Moore

Cristiano Ronaldo collects record fourth Golden Shoe covered in fake tan (pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo collects record fourth Golden Shoe covered in fake tan (pic)

By JOE

Burglar breaks into Manchester sex shop, heads straight for the porn

Doll

Burglar breaks into Manchester sex shop, heads straight for the porn

By Niamh Maher

Liverpool in talks to sign Preston North End defender to ease injury crisis

Ben Davies

Liverpool in talks to sign Preston North End defender to ease injury crisis

By Reuben Pinder

11-year-old boy writes Anne Hegerty touching letter about autism

anne hegarty

11-year-old boy writes Anne Hegerty touching letter about autism

By Jade Hayden

Load more stories