PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

Those who own a PlayStation 5 have been encouraged to make two simple changes to improve their experience while gaming.

The advice comes from tech website Tom’s Guide who say that setting up your PS5 is more complex than just plugging the console up to a TV or monitor.

“If you want games to look their best, you’ll need to dive into the system’s settings and make some minor adjustments that provide a huge difference,” it explains.

Some of Tom’s Guide’s recommendations revolve around HDR (High Dynamic Range), a technique that enables details to be visually expressed in both very bright and very dark scenes.

According to the website, it is best for those with LCD TVs to disable the HDR function, as “leaving this on can cause issues, depending on your TV”.

It also states that when playing an older game never meant for HDR, deactivating the function could lead to better picture quality.

As well as this Tom’s Guide says that, if supported by your television, PS5 users should enable the HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) feature.

This refers to a standard, intended by certain game developers, for setting screen colours and atmosphere.

“Leaving the setting on shouldn’t affect games that don’t support HGiG. This is anecdotal, but I’ve had HGiG turned on for two years on my LG CX OLED TV and games always look great on the PS5,” Tom’s Guide outlines.

When HGiG is enabled for your television, PS5 users are encouraged to go to the “Adjust HDR” setting on their console before following the on-screen instructions to fine-tune the high dynamic range.