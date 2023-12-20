Sony could be facing a $7.9 billion lawsuit

PlayStation 5 owners could be in line for significant financial compensation from Sony, with reports suggesting refunds of up to £500 (€576.61).

The news comes reports that the Japanese electronics company may be facing a multi-billion pound lawsuit after a ruling by the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal.

This decision comes after Sony was accused of imposing unfair terms on developers by taking a 30 per cent cut. They were also accused of taking advantage of their customers’ ‘loyalty’ by raising prices over the last few years.

Back in August 2022, consumer rights advocate Alex Neill filed a lawsuit against Sony.

“This is the first step in ensuring consumers get back what they’re owed as a result of Sony breaking the law,” Neill said.

“PlayStation gamers’ loyalty has been taken advantage of by Sony who have been charging them excessive prices for years.”

“It is significant that the competition court has recognised Sony must explain its actions by ordering them to trial. With this action, we are seeking to put a stop to this unlawful conduct and ensure customers are compensated.”

The company, which manufactures the PS5 and is valued at around £86 billion, have dismissed the suit, saying it is ‘flawed from start to finish.’

Sony’s legal team have pledged to fight the ruling, but the case will go ahead after the tribunal ruling.

PlayStation customers may receive compensation, as a result of this class action suit.

Between August 19, 2016 and August 19, 2022, almost nine million customers made a purchase on the PlayStation Store. If you were one of those who bought an item from the store, you could be in line for compensation ranging from £67 to £562, plus interest.

The lawsuit process, however, is expected to take several years, so PS5 users will need to wait before the outcome is decided and they can see if they are eligible for a refund.

