Search icon

Food

12th Sep 2023

Single bite of Thai dish can give you liver cancer

JOE

Victims ‘die quietly, like leaves falling from a tree’

Brit’s love Thai food, but there’s one particular dish that’s deadly.

Just one bite could give you liver cancer.

The dish in question is extremely popular in the Thai province of Khon Kaen and is known as Koi Pla.

Koi Pla, which is made with finely chopped up raw freshwater fish, herbs, lime juice and live red ants, is one of the most common causes of cancer in the region, the BBC reported.

Fish used in koi pla carry fluke worm parasites which would be killed if it were cooked, but fans of the fish say that ruins the taste. If they are ingested they can cause infection, and, if untreated, can develop into cancer of the bile ducts in the liver. Even if a person contracts the parasite young, they will typically not develop cancer until middle age.

The dish is said to be responsible for the deaths of 20,000 people in Thailand every year and according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) there are nearly 70 million people at risk of getting this worm.

In 2012, there were nine million people known to be infected in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. Liver cancer makes up half of all cancer cases in the north east of Thailand, according to the BBC, while worldwide it comprises just 10 per cent.

While unlikely to be featured on your local Thai takeaway menu, koi pla is hugely popular in one of the nation’s poorest provinces, Isaan.

The parasites in the dish are native to fresh water fish in the Mekong region, leaving Isaan to have the highest reported instance of cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer, in the world due to the heavy consumption of the meal.

A doctor in Thailand, Narong Khuntikeo, is currently working to fight against the delicacy after both his parents died from liver cancer after eating it.

“It’s a very big health burden around here,” liver surgeon Narong Khuntikeo told Agence France-Presse.

He continued: “But nobody knows about this because they die quietly, like leaves falling from a tree.”

The ‘silent killer’ disease has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers if left untreated by surgery.

Khuntikeo, joined by scientists, doctors and anthropologists, have spent several years testing villagers from the Isaan region for the parasite using ultrasound machines and urine testing kits.

They found that as much as 80 per cent of inhabitants from some communities had ingested the parasite.

Given the dishes popularity, Khuntikeo has said he’s found it difficult to educate older generations about the risks of eating it: “They’ll say: ‘Oh well, there are many ways to die’.”

“But I cannot accept this answer.”

In June 2015, a special effort began to educate communities in region of the dangers of eating koi pla.

A team from the Tropical Disease Research Laboratory in Khon Kaen University is leading an outreach programme in villages along Lawa Lake where liver fluke infection rates are among the highest.

Dr Banchob Sripa is heading up the team and he told the BBC that the university had been “studying this link in our labs for over 30 years.”

Related links:

Quality street brings back fan favourite flavour after 25 years

Disposable vapes set to be banned to stop children becoming addicted

Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

By Joseph Loftus

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

UFC

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

By Charlie Herbert

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

McDonald’s is bringing back Spicy McNuggets with new and improved recipe

Fast Food

McDonald’s is bringing back Spicy McNuggets with new and improved recipe

By Kieran Galpin

A change to McDonald’s burgers has people wondering what the hell they’ve been eating

Burgers

A change to McDonald’s burgers has people wondering what the hell they’ve been eating

By Matt Tate

KFC gravy-scented candle is now a thing

KFC

KFC gravy-scented candle is now a thing

By Marc Mayo

Gino D’Acampo rants at children on This Morning after they admit to liking pineapple on pizza

Gino D'Acampo

Gino D’Acampo rants at children on This Morning after they admit to liking pineapple on pizza

By Kyle Picknell

The national dish of every country at the World Cup, ranked from worst to best

2018 World Cup

The national dish of every country at the World Cup, ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

QUIZ: Can you name which country these beers are from?

Beer

QUIZ: Can you name which country these beers are from?

By Wil Jones

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

Kent

‘Absolute gent’ landlord stabbed to death in his own pub in horrifying incident

By Steve Hopkins

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

Johnny Depp opens up about only feeling normal on his private island

By Joseph Loftus

Christopher Nolan reportedly set to direct two James Bond movies

Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan reportedly set to direct two James Bond movies

By JOE

Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

Apple

Apple to launch its most called for feature when new iPhone is revealed today

By Charlie Herbert

Fan forcefully ejected from Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground over ‘two-fingered salute’

Fans

Fan forcefully ejected from Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground over ‘two-fingered salute’

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Two Man United players led a furious half-time inquest into Manchester derby performance

Football

Two Man United players led a furious half-time inquest into Manchester derby performance

By Robert Redmond

This spine-tingling McGregor vs Aldo promo is the best we’ve seen yet (Video)

Conor McGregor

This spine-tingling McGregor vs Aldo promo is the best we’ve seen yet (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

Strongbow Dark Fruit slushies are a thing and they look incredible

strongbow dark fruit

Strongbow Dark Fruit slushies are a thing and they look incredible

By Kyle Picknell

The X-Files will officially be back again… again

David Duchovny

The X-Files will officially be back again… again

By Rory Cashin

You have three minutes to do this tricky quiz about Premier League managers

Premier League

You have three minutes to do this tricky quiz about Premier League managers

By Robert Redmond

This Renato Sanches interview from 2010 should end allegations about his age

Bayern Munich

This Renato Sanches interview from 2010 should end allegations about his age

By Robert Redmond

Load more stories