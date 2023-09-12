Quality street brings back fan favourite flavour after 25 years

‘So happy about this’

Chocolate lovers are in for a treat, with Nestle set to bring back a Quality Street favourite not seen for over two decades.

The coffee creme flavour will return ahead of Christmas.

But, the iconic chocolate won’t in the usual Quality Street tubs, it will instead feature inside Quality Street’s festive cracker and advent calendar.

Both will only be available in Waitrose and John Lewis and hit the shelves from September 20.

The Quality Street coffee creme cracker will be on sale for £6 while advent calendar will retail at £10.

Shoppers will also be able to pay £14 for a “fill your own” advent calendar.

Chocolate fans will also be able to add the coffee creme flavour to any pick ‘n’ mix tins, available at selected John Lewis branches.

So happy about this, thank you! 🤤😋 — Julie Smith  (@JulieSmith2001) September 11, 2023

Quality Street fans flooded a post by Nestle announcing the news, saying they were “so happy about this.”

Shoppers will also be able to create their own bespoke Quality Street boxes at John Lewis this festive period, with the retailer bringing back its pick ‘n’ mix stands.

John Lewis’ flagship store in Oxford Street, London, opening its stand on September 27. A number of other stores will be unveiling stations across October, including in Bluewater, Bristol, London and Cheadle. Meanwhile, branches in Liverpool, Solihull, Leeds and Nottingham will be opening up stands to the public.

Shoppers will be able to pick from a number of flavours, including coffee creme and green triangles and they will also be able to fill up a tin for £15 or refill an old John Lewis Quality Street tin for £12.50.

