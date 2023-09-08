Warning issued to Brits over ‘deadly insect’ stalking gardens feeding off pints

Something to look out for in the beer garden this weekend

You might want to be extra careful when you’re out sinking pints in the sun this weekend after Brits were warned about a deadly insect that feeds off your pints.

With the weather still looking immaculate across the weekend, people will be flocking to the beer garden to catch up with friends and make the most of some quality drinking time however following a summer influx of the Asian Hornet- which arrived to UK shores in record numbers this year.

Drinkers have been warned to leave their pint if they spot one anywhere near their drink and report the sighting to the authorities.

Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress said: “We’re expected to see more and more Asian Hornets enter the country after the recent heatwave across Europe and people need to be aware of what to do if they see this insect.

“It’s important to be aware that these insects love alcohol, particularly beer, champagne and wine, so you may find them at a beer garden or hovering above your pint at a barbecue.

“If you notice one in your drink then just leave your glass alone and make sure you report the sighting. These days you can do this online or on apps and this will allow professionals to track down any nests and deal with them safely.

“We really want everyone to be aware of Asian Hornets and understand what attracts them and what to do if you come near one in order to keep each other safe.”

The hornets are able to kill with one sting among people who have an allergy while they also pose a threat to the environment and native species.

GardeningExpress have reported that at least 10 people have been attacked by the insect since it arrived in the UK in July and with the heatwave seemingly not slowing down any time soon, more are expected to be around.

