13th Jan 2024

Netflix fans hail ‘beautiful and brilliant’ new series a 10/10

Nina McLaughlin

That’s tonight’s watch sorted

January is for two things – recovering from the festive season, and binge watching shows while waiting for spring to arrive.

Thankfully, we have been treated to a host of fabulous releases this month already, from Netflix’s Fool Me Once to ITV’s Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

However, one of the newest series to drop might be the most beloved of the season.

Boy Swallows Universe has just dropped on Netflix, and viewers are already hailing it a must-watch.

Based on a true story, the seven-part series follows the story of 13-year-old Eli Bell and his tough upbringing.

From his step-father’s drug dealing to his mum’s addiction issues, the youngster doesn’t have an easy ride.

It stars newcomer Felix Cameron as the lead, alongside Phoebe Tonkin, Lee Tiger Halley and Ben O’Toole.

“A young boy growing up in the suburbs of 1980s Brisbane faces the harsh realities of life – and the looming dangers that threaten his family,” the official Netflix synopsis reads.

Based on Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical book of the same name, the tale is heartwarming and heartbreaking all at the same time.

“I couldn’t stop watching it.”

Viewers have already binged the series, which was released earlier this week, and shared their thoughts online.

“It has a fantastic storyline and keeps you on the brink of tears and in stitches laughing,” one person wrote. “The actors shine but Felix Cameron as young Eli Bell is phenomenal. That kid is going places.”

A second said: “Just spent the last 7 hours crying on and off, Boy Swallows Universe was fantastic.”

While a third put: “I just binge-watched Boy Swallows Universe over two nights! I absolutely loved it, and I couldn’t stop watching it. I felt a range of emotions. Love, pride, fear, laughter & tears, as I could relate to some of it. 10 out of 10. Congrats to the writer, producer and fabulous cast!”

