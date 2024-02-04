Search icon

04th Feb 2024

Netflix fans claim new action movie is ‘100/10’ and doesn’t have a ‘single dull moment’

Callum Boyle

Badland Hunters

It’s already got an impressive score on Rotten Tomatoes

A new dystopian film has got Netflix fans gripped with some even claiming that there isn’t a dull moment throughout the entirety.

The movie stars a number of high-profile stars including Eternals’ Don Lee, Chimera’s Lee Hee-jun, Lee Jun-young – known primary for his K-pop music endeavours – and Roh Jeong-eui from Our Beloved Summers.

Martial arts choreographer Heo Myeong-haeng also takes on his first film as a director while the film was written by Kim Bo-tong – known for D.P. – and Kwak Jae-min.

South Korean action movie Badland Hunters is earning rave reviews and it’s clear to see why.

Netflix’s synopsis says: “After a deadly earthquake turns Seoul into a lawless badland, a fearless huntsman springs into action to rescue a teenager abducted by a mad doctor”

It also takes place three years on after an earthquake with the district containing survivors but “massive crocodiles” and “rogue gangs”.

Make sure to get your popcorn out for this one

Although it only landed on the streaming platform last week it has already been given a respectable 73 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and viewers can’t get enough.

“One of the most exciting aspects of Badland Hunters in terms of action was director Heo Myeong-haeng utilizing more than just Don Lee’s fists to show his tremendous action chops and abilities as a performer, by varying up the weaponry, he created a new style of action for him,” said one person.

“Badland Hunters 2024. I’m recommending for you, 10/10,” added a second.

A third wrote: “#BadlandHunters 100/10.”

Badland Hunters is available to watch on Netflix now.

