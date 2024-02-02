Search icon

02nd Feb 2024

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

Stephen Porzio

The top three films chosen are particularly incredible.

Saving Private Ryan has been named the greatest war film of all time, according to a poll.

Over 48,000 Ranker voters came together in an effort to rank the best war movies ever, out of which legendary director Steven Spielberg’s 1998 classic came out on top.

Set in 1944 France during World War II, the blockbuster follows a group of soldiers, led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks), on their mission to locate Private James Francis Ryan (Matt Damon) and bring him home safely after his three brothers are killed in action.

Renowned for its powerful story and hard-hitting combat scenes, particularly its opening Omaha Beach sequence (which was actually shot in Ireland), Saving Private Ryan won several Oscars including Best Director for Spielberg.

Saving Private Ryan voted the best war movie ever made

Polling right behind the 1998 movie – which recently had its 25th anniversary – on Ranker’s list is two acclaimed Vietnam-set films – Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket and Oliver Stone’s Platoon.

Also featuring amongst the top 10 is another Spielberg Oscar-winner, Schindler’s List, as well as more modern classics like Black Hawk Down, Fury and Hacksaw Ridge.

For Ranker’s full list of the top 200 best war movies of all time, visit their website here.

To see a list of the top 10, scroll below:

  1. Saving Private Ryan
  2. Full Metal Jacket
  3. Platoon
  4. Black Hawk Down
  5. We Were Soldiers
  6. Hacksaw Ridge
  7. Fury
  8. Schindler’s List
  9. American Sniper
  10. Enemy at the Gates

And for those who would like to watch or re-watch Saving Private Ryan, it is available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

