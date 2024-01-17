Intense BBC drama with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is ‘better than Narcos’

There’s a new hit show on the block

With January slowly dragging on, we are all in dire need of a new show to binge our hearts out to.

Thankfully, there’s been no shortage of corkers this month. From Fool Me Once to Boy Swallows Universe, we have been kept entertained thus far this year.

However, for those who have already binged their fair share of these, there’s a new show that has got viewers

The best thing, though, is that all episodes are already out, so there will be no painful wait for more seasons.

Snowfall is available to stream in its entirety on BBC iPlayer in the UK

Set amid the crack epidemic in the 1980s, the show first hit screens back in 2017, and has an impressive score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

With the cast featuring Damon Idris, Cater Hudson, Angela Lewis and Isisah John, the story follows Idris as Franklin Saint, a young drug dealer.

The tale focuses on the impact of the rise of crack cocaine use in Los Angeles on various residents.

“A new drug hits the streets of LA, and changes the game forever. A sun and violence-saturated story of the rise of crack cocaine in the 1980s,” the official synopsis from the BBC reads.

Fans have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the show, with many having compared it to the hit series Narcos.

One person penned: “Snowfall is one of the best shows I’ve seen in years. If you like The Wire, Breaking Bad and Narcos then I highly recommend it. Cinema level writing, directing, acting, and production. Gritty crime drama at it’s best.”

A second wrote: “My co worker has been bugging me to watch the series Snowfall on Hulu. I just finished the first season and holy f**k, this show is crazy…”

“Snowfall man what a series,” another said.

A fourth said it was ‘easily one of the best endings to a show I have ever seen, masterpiece.’