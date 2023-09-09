Search icon

Entertainment

09th Sep 2023

Fans are just discovering brutal war film labelled the ‘best film ever’

George McKay

War film

The war film got Andrew Garfield his first Oscar nom

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that the worst thing about streaming is scouring through the titles to find something decent to watch before it actually becomes too late to watch it.

Well, we’re here to help. A war film which was actually released in 2016 has recently piqued the interest of film fans in both the US and the UK, with some labelling it as the ‘best film ever’.

The film, Hacksaw Ridge, stars the internet’s boyfriend Andrew Garfield, and is actually based on an incredible true story of Desmond Doss.

Desmond Doss was a private in the US army, who was a conscientious objector due to his firm religious faith. During his service, he never shot a rifle at an enemy, instead choosing to serve by saving his fallen fellow servicemen from incredibly dangerous situations.

The story the film focuses on, takes place on the battlefield of the Maeda escarpment as part of the Battle of Okinawa in April 1945. The space was labelled “Hacksaw Ridge” because of the sheer cliff side.

With the area was riddled with a network of deadly machine guns and booby traps, and Doss’ team was ordered to retreat and leave the fallen soldiers behind.

Doss refused, and armed only with his Bible and his deep faith, Doss repeatedly returned into the maelstrom to save another wounded soldier after another, all while chanting “Lord, please help me get one more.”

Officially, Doss saved approximately 75 men during this incredible feat of bravery.

The war film celebrates Doss for his commitment to pacifism, and finding a way to serve his country without compromising his faith.

The film was not only a box office success, but resulted in Andrew Garfield’s first Oscar nomination for his incredible performance.

And folks online seem to concur with the Academy, with one Twitter (X) user writing: “I don’t really care for war movies but Hacksaw Ridge had me crying like a baby.”

Another wrote: “You can’t watch Hacksaw Ridge and not fall in love with Andrew Garfield.”

And summing up most people’s reactions to the film, one wrote: “Guys, I just watched the best movie ever on Netflix. Name – Hacksaw Ridge based on a true story. I highly recommended. Produced by, Mel Gibson. A must see.”

Hacksaw Ridge is streamable now on Amazon Prime.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

Couple demand refund after being seated next to ‘snorting, farting’ dog on flight

By JOE

Alison Hammond forced to apologise after making awkward Daniel Khalife prison escape joke

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond forced to apologise after making awkward Daniel Khalife prison escape joke

By Callum Boyle

Hollyoaks to be moved from Channel 4 after 28 years

Channel 4

Hollyoaks to be moved from Channel 4 after 28 years

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

28 of the goddamn funniest Vines of all time

Twitter

28 of the goddamn funniest Vines of all time

By Carl Anka

Paramore’s Hayley Williams channels Ron Burgundy in latest video

After Laughter

Paramore’s Hayley Williams channels Ron Burgundy in latest video

By Will Lavin

Charli XCX on her favourite things at festivals

Bestival

Charli XCX on her favourite things at festivals

By Lia Nicholls

Sweden’s Eurovision win branded a ‘fix’ by fans

Eurovision

Sweden’s Eurovision win branded a ‘fix’ by fans

By Steve Hopkins

Frank Skinner on political correctness and lad culture

Frank Skinner

Frank Skinner on political correctness and lad culture

By Nooruddean Choudry

Framing Britney Spears available to watch on British TV from February 16th

Britney Spears

Framing Britney Spears available to watch on British TV from February 16th

By JOE

West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

Football

West Ham fan flies 7,300 miles to watch new signing play during international break

By Callum Boyle

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

Paul Scholes surprises fans when asked if he was better than Steven Gerrard

By Lee Costello

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

Captain Tom’s daughter was paid £70k as charity donations halved

By Joseph Loftus

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

Football

Neymar claims Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue in 1 in brutal dig

By Callum Boyle

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

By Joseph Loftus

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

America

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Survey reveals the outfits that get the most Tinder matches

Dating

Survey reveals the outfits that get the most Tinder matches

By Megan Roantree

Daredevil famous for high-rise stunts dies after falling from 68-storey skyscraper

Daredevil

Daredevil famous for high-rise stunts dies after falling from 68-storey skyscraper

By Charlie Herbert

Metallica played Enter Sandman on toy instruments with Jimmy Fallon and it totally rocked

Metallica played Enter Sandman on toy instruments with Jimmy Fallon and it totally rocked

By Rich Cooper

Conor McGregor has a warning for fans who get too close to him when he holds his son

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has a warning for fans who get too close to him when he holds his son

By Darragh Murphy

David De Gea sends boots to young fan after incredible lookalike photo

Barclays Premier League

David De Gea sends boots to young fan after incredible lookalike photo

By Kyle Picknell

Here’s what you need to know about hot drinks and cold showers in warm weather

Coffee

Here’s what you need to know about hot drinks and cold showers in warm weather

By Rory Cashin

Load more stories