Fans are just discovering brutal war film labelled the ‘best film ever’

The war film got Andrew Garfield his first Oscar nom

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that the worst thing about streaming is scouring through the titles to find something decent to watch before it actually becomes too late to watch it.

Well, we’re here to help. A war film which was actually released in 2016 has recently piqued the interest of film fans in both the US and the UK, with some labelling it as the ‘best film ever’.

The film, Hacksaw Ridge, stars the internet’s boyfriend Andrew Garfield, and is actually based on an incredible true story of Desmond Doss.

Desmond Doss was a private in the US army, who was a conscientious objector due to his firm religious faith. During his service, he never shot a rifle at an enemy, instead choosing to serve by saving his fallen fellow servicemen from incredibly dangerous situations.

The story the film focuses on, takes place on the battlefield of the Maeda escarpment as part of the Battle of Okinawa in April 1945. The space was labelled “Hacksaw Ridge” because of the sheer cliff side.

With the area was riddled with a network of deadly machine guns and booby traps, and Doss’ team was ordered to retreat and leave the fallen soldiers behind.

Doss refused, and armed only with his Bible and his deep faith, Doss repeatedly returned into the maelstrom to save another wounded soldier after another, all while chanting “Lord, please help me get one more.”

Officially, Doss saved approximately 75 men during this incredible feat of bravery.

The war film celebrates Doss for his commitment to pacifism, and finding a way to serve his country without compromising his faith.

The film was not only a box office success, but resulted in Andrew Garfield’s first Oscar nomination for his incredible performance.

And folks online seem to concur with the Academy, with one Twitter (X) user writing: “I don’t really care for war movies but Hacksaw Ridge had me crying like a baby.”

Another wrote: “You can’t watch Hacksaw Ridge and not fall in love with Andrew Garfield.”

And summing up most people’s reactions to the film, one wrote: “Guys, I just watched the best movie ever on Netflix. Name – Hacksaw Ridge based on a true story. I highly recommended. Produced by, Mel Gibson. A must see.”

Hacksaw Ridge is streamable now on Amazon Prime.

