Player who got out Uno reverse card after getting yellow card speaks out

Football history was made over the weekend after referee Mark Clattenburg had his yellow card Uno reversed.

The slick move was made during the Sidemen charity game at West Ham’s London Stadium.

Clattenburg showed the yellow to Max Fosh of the YouTube All-Stars team.

Bro pulled out the Uno Reverse on the yellow card 😭 pic.twitter.com/nRu7Bg7IhR — Playmaker (@playmaker) September 9, 2023

He was given a yellow for a foul on Simon Minter, but Fosh was waiting for this moment all along. No sooner had Clattenburg whipped out the yellow than he was hit with the Uno reverse.

The moment has gone down a storm on social media, with many being unable to quite believe what they were seeing.

One said: “Max Fosh just Uno-Reversed Mark Clattenburg for a yellow card and it worked, what am I watching.”

The clash finished 8-5 to the Sidemen and more than £2.4 million was raised for multiple charities.

And yet, one user had the perfect point I think we can all agree on.

If he’s bringing an uno card, why’s he not bringing the yellow reverse?! https://t.co/kktHTqtRmL — jersey boy yuurt (@ToiletFeller) September 9, 2023

Now Fosh has explained the story behind the Uno reverse saying: “Here’s the story of how I managed to play an Uno reverse card at the Sidemen charity game.

“When I was asked to play match, I knew I needed to add a little bit of a Max Fosh spin on the game, so after a lot of brainstorming, I came up with the Uno reverse card and bought a couple of normal-sized ones and some big ones.”

He continued: “The day of the match arrived and I had them in my backpack before sneakily putting them in my shorts and you need to get a yellow card and so I was sliding all over the shop during the game – I even accidentally scored.

“The Uno reverse was always sitting there waiting for its moment.

“Then, eventually, in the 77th minute, I took down Miniminter and a meme was born.”

