Search icon

Comedy

11th Mar 2024

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Charlie Herbert

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

‘This man planned this moment for literal decades AND delivered’

Jim Carrey is probably one of the greatest comedic minds of the last 40 years, and here’s a reminder of his genius just in case you needed it.

The actor, best known for his roles in films such as The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Bruce Almighty and The Truman Show, once managed to set up a joke that he only delivered the punchline to 20 years later.

During an appearance on The David Letterman Show in the early 2000s, Carrey sported a shaved head, and described himself as a the “Madonna of comedy.”

He told the host: “I have to change my look all the time because, you know, I’m in show business, you’ve got to keep fresh. I’m kind of thought of as the ‘Madonna in comedy’.”

Carrey then joked: “I’m always reinventing myself so that someday I can look out at that crowd and go ‘I’m 60 and sexy’.”

Two decades later, on January 17, 2022, the legendary funnyman turned 60 – and I’ll give you one guess as to how he marked the occasion.

Yep, not forgetting his line from all those years ago, Carrey filmed himself giving his best old man impression as he said: “I’m sixty and sexy. And tonight I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”

You can watch it below.

Reacting to the clip on social media, people were mindblown that Carrey had remembered after all this time.

One person exclaimed: “MY MAN WAS SETTING UP FOR THIS JOKE FOR 20 YEARS”

Another said: “This man planned this moment for literal decades AND delivered.”

A third wrote: “He kept his promise!”

This year, the Canadian celebrated his 62nd birthday in style, with a birthday dinner featuring a who’s-who of famous faces from across the world of entertainment and comedy.

Related links:

Jim Carrey is coming out of retirement to reprise iconic role

Jim Carrey says there’s one film he regrets making

Topics:

Jim Carrey

RELATED ARTICLES

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

By Charlie Herbert

Cindy Lou from The Grinch is now a world-famous rock star

cindy lou

Cindy Lou from The Grinch is now a world-famous rock star

By Charlie Herbert

Jim Carrey ‘seriously’ wants to retire after 40 years in showbiz

Entertainment

Jim Carrey ‘seriously’ wants to retire after 40 years in showbiz

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Naked Attraction star hospitalised after sex with ‘well-endowed’ date

Dating

Naked Attraction star hospitalised after sex with ‘well-endowed’ date

By JOE

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

annoying

Couple demands refund after sitting next to a drooling and farting dog for a 13 hour flight

By Ryan Price

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

Channel 4

David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

By Ryan Price

Chandler Bing voted the funniest TV character of all time

chandler bing

Chandler Bing voted the funniest TV character of all time

By Charlie Herbert

People blown away by who turned up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd birthday meal

People blown away by who turned up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd birthday meal

By Nina McLaughlin

Flat Earther accidentally proves Earth is round after spending $20k on experiment

conspiracy theory

Flat Earther accidentally proves Earth is round after spending $20k on experiment

By JOE

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

Driving

DVLA warns of £1,000 fine if you fail to declare over 100 medical conditions

By JOE

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

Scientists left puzzled by ‘giant cosmic serpent’ wave at edge of galaxy

By Nina McLaughlin

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

bar

Bartender hailed as a ‘hero’ after handing girls note disguised as receipt

By Charlie Herbert

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

James Bond

Fans think The Gentlemen star should be the next James Bond

By Charlie Herbert

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

four-day week

Four-day week made permanent by most UK companies taking part in biggest trial ever

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

Helen Flanagan

Weakest Link viewers in stitches as contestant answers ‘what are the White Cliffs of Dover made from’

By Charlie Herbert

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace addresses why Kate Middleton doesn’t have wedding ring on in new photo

By Charlie Herbert

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

Arctic

Arctic could be ‘ice-free’ in 10 years’ time

By Nina McLaughlin

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

By Callum Boyle

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

Kate Middleton

People are calling for the release of original photo after Kate Middleton admits to ‘editing’ Mother’s Day pic

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton apologises for ‘confusion’ after ‘editing’ Mother’s Day photograph

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories