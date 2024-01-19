Search icon

19th Jan 2024

People blown away by who turned up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd birthday meal

Nina McLaughlin

“So many legends at one table.”

Jim Carrey recently celebrated his 62nd birthday, and people have been left mindblown by the sheer amount of famous faces at his get together.

It should be no surprise, really, that so many celebs would want to celebrate Carrey’s birthday with him.

The 62-year-old is one of cinema‘s biggest legends, with his comedy having made a huge impact on so many people.

But who exactly turned up to the meal in West Hollywood?

A photo shared by Jeff Ross on Instagram showed Adam Sandler, Craig Robinson, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Green, Howie Mandel and Ben Schwartz, to name a few.

He wittily captioned the post “The Laugh Supper,” which feels pretty apt considering the amount of comedy legends at the same table.

Cary Elwes and Paul Vincent were also in attendance, as was David Spade, who shared his own tribute to Carrey.

“Happy birthday to Jim Carrey who has made me laugh on and off the field so many times,” he wrote.

“Such a cool dude. I rarely bust out the cake emoji but i will today.”

People took to the comments sections of the posts to share their amazement at all the legends in the same place.

“Holy s**t what a room,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey in a room sitting next to each other is blowing my mind! Two of the greatest of all time! What a photo.”

“I’m hanging this in my dining room,” a third put.

While a fourth joked: “Telling my kids this was Jesus Christ and his apostles.”

