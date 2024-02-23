David Jason set to return as Del Boy for one-off special

It’s the first time the actor has reprised the role since “Beckham in Peckham” in 2014.

The 84-year-old is making a surprise comeback for a one-off episode of Channel 4 series Car SOS.

The sketch will involve Del getting ‘hands on’ with the restoration of a Datsun 240k Skyline.

Only Fools and Horses ran for seven series from 1981 to 1991. The show officially ended in 2003.

David Jason famously appeared as Del Boy alongside Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney for the Comic Relief Red Nose Day special Beckham in Peckham which aired on 21st March 2014 and featured a cameo from David Beckham.

Host of the show, Tim Shaw, 49, told the Daily Star: “David was a special guest on an episode and I managed to persuade him to do Del Boy again. It’s a sketch that I think will surprise people.

“It was one of the highlights of my life. It’s something I never thought would happen. When was the last time we saw David playing Del Boy? I can’t remember. So it was absolutely surreal.

Speaking of what it was like convincing Jason to take part in the sketch, Shaw told the publication the actor “dropped straight into it”.

“The next thing he’s Del Boy and he’s reading a newspaper and he’s selling some car parts on eBay”, he added.”David was an absolute pro. He is as sharp as a razor with wits in every sense of the word.”

The new season premieres Monday 26th March at 9pm on Channel 4.

