Jim Carrey once lined up a joke and waited two decades to tell the punchline

‘This man planned this moment for literal decades AND delivered’

Jim Carrey is probably one of the greatest comedic minds of the last 40 years, and here’s a reminder of his genius just in case you needed it.

The actor, best known for his roles in films such as The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Bruce Almighty and The Truman Show, once managed to set up a joke that he only delivered the punchline to 20 years later.

During an appearance on The David Letterman Show in the early 2000s, Carrey sported a shaved head, and described himself as a the “Madonna of comedy.”

He told the host: “I have to change my look all the time because, you know, I’m in show business, you’ve got to keep fresh. I’m kind of thought of as the ‘Madonna in comedy’.”

Carrey then joked: “I’m always reinventing myself so that someday I can look out at that crowd and go ‘I’m 60 and sexy’.”

Two decades later, on January 17, 2022, the legendary funnyman turned 60 – and I’ll give you one guess as to how he marked the occasion.

Yep, not forgetting his line from all those years ago, Carrey filmed himself giving his best old man impression as he said: “I’m sixty and sexy. And tonight I’m having creamed corn and strained peaches.”

You can watch it below.

Reacting to the clip on social media, people were mindblown that Carrey had remembered after all this time.

One person exclaimed: “MY MAN WAS SETTING UP FOR THIS JOKE FOR 20 YEARS”

Another said: “This man planned this moment for literal decades AND delivered.”

A third wrote: “He kept his promise!”

This year, the Canadian celebrated his 62nd birthday in style, with a birthday dinner featuring a who’s-who of famous faces from across the world of entertainment and comedy.

Related links:

Jim Carrey is coming out of retirement to reprise iconic role

Jim Carrey says there’s one film he regrets making