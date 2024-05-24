Search icon

Boxing

24th May 2024

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

JOE

You can follow the long-awaited rematch live in our hub.

Josh Taylor takes on Jack Catterall this weekend in an eagerly-anticipated rematch.

You can follow the fight live in our hub above. Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling for all updates.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: What is at stake?

This Saturday’s bout in Leeds is a rematch of the fight between Taylor and Catterall in February 2022.

Scottish boxer Taylor was awarded the victory that night in Glasgow via split decision. Many people, however, believed that Catterall should have been awarded the win instead.

One of the judges working on the bout – Ian John-Lewis – was downgraded by the British Board of Control after Catterall’s controversial split decision loss.

Taylor retained his light welterweight titles that night but lost them to Teofimo Lopez last June via unanimous decision.

The Scottish fighter, however, retains a bitter rivalry with Catterall. The pair were meant to fight last year, but the bout was postponed after Taylor suffered an injury.

The rematch was then pushed back again from April to this Saturday after Taylor suffered another injury.

When the pair were finally reunited, it came to blows in a pre-fight press conference.

When does the fight take place and what time is the ring walk?

Taylor vs Catterall 2 takes place on Saturday, May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

The fight is the main event and ring walks are expected to take place at around 10 pm UK time.

Of course, this is subject to change depending on the undercard fights.

How can I watch the fight?

Taylor vs Catterall 2 will be shown live on DAZN.

To watch it live, sign up to DAZN for £9.99 a month on DAZN.com. You can then watch the fight live on the DAZN app on your phone, tablet, laptop or Smart TV.

For more information, click here.

What is the record of the two boxers?

Taylor.

  • Age: 33
  • Professional bouts: 20
  • Wins: 19
  • Wins by KO: 13
  • Losses: 1

Catterall.

  • Age: 30
  • Professional bouts: 29
  • Wins: 28
  • Wins by KO: 13
  • Losses: 1

